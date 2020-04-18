Thousands of angry Americans take to the streets in response to coronary virus protests, resembling “zombie hordes”.

In Michigan, they descended upon the state capital in hundreds of cars, clapping horns, shouting slogans and angrily waving American flags, Trump flags and posters.

With patriotic songs exploding from car radios, they sang “lock her up, lock her up” in a desperate plea against their governor’s restrictions.

In Columbus, Ohio, they got out of their cars and swarmed in a tightly packed throne on the loft in Capitol Square and knocked on doors demanding to see the governor.

Wearing Guy Fawkes masks, Make America Great Again hats, and Stars and Stripes T-shirts, they pressed on against stained glass windows.

With their faces dazed by anger and fear, they “resembled a zombie horde,” US media reported.

This reaction to a protest against coronary heartworm viruses in Columbus, Ohio resembled a “zombie horde.” Photo / AP

When printed paper by the governor was produced, one man used a rifle brought to the protest to shoot it.

If they described themselves as patriotic and blamed the World Health Organization for their nation being overthrown, they said they were not afraid of a heart attack.

Instead, they said it was the jobs and economic damage caused by a virus that caused them to struggle to pay bills and rent or mortgages that endangered their lives.

US President Donald Trump is seen encouraging the protests. One day after Trump gave a roadmap for US rulers to recover from the financial pain of the pandemic and told them they could call the shots, he took action against protesters in Democratic states with a series of tweets: “FREE NOW!” “FREE MIKIGAN!” “VIRGINIA RELEASE.”

In Lansing, the capital city of Michigan, angry citizens took to the streets in a silent push-to-buffer startup called “Operation Gossip” against what they believed to be restrictive restrictions.

“Quarantine is when you limit movement of sick people. Tyranny is when you limit movement of healthy people,” Operation Gridlock organizer Meshawn Maddock told Fox News.

The person accused of being a tyrant is Gretchen Whitmer, governor of Democratic Michigan, whose widespread remains at home are mandated to ban crossing the street to visit neighbors or drive to see friends.

In response to the fourth largest confirmed Covid-19 case in the United States, of more than 27,000, Whitmer banned public and private meetings regardless of size or family ties and placed restrictions on what types of companies might work and in what capacity.

Confused shopkeepers found they could buy alcohol and visit the grocery store, but could not go to a garden center.

Her mandate quickly called for large stores to close or string sections where things like carpet, floor or hardware were sold.

Starting with a Facebook group called “Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine,” it led to fierce letters to politicians and rising ire, managed by conservative media outlets like Rush Limbaugh.

Four county sheriffs joined the disobedience, writing an open letter informing residents that they would not “strictly” comply with Whitmer’s new order.

When the next reaction hit the streets of Michigan, it became among the hottest in the country, with placards calling Whitmer a “Nazi” and accusing her of treating them as slaves.

Signs showing Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are attached to vehicles during a protest in Lansing. Photo / AP

But it’s not just Michigan. Americans are rising in May states.

Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick earlier called on Americans to sacrifice their lives, telling Fox News that grandparents across the country should be proud to die from coronary heart disease if it meant younger generations could return to work.

One other Republican said recently bringing Americans back into their business was “less than two evils.”

The fierce response and refusal to comply with key issues is traced to Trump’s comments before Easter, saying the economy could be reopened by that weekend, thecut.com reported.

Ignoring health warnings during the death toll in his country was on his upward trajectory to become the world’s highest, Trump’s words seemed to have prompted a movement.

Protesters in North Carolina clashed with police and were arrested carrying banners on their constitutional rights and “ReOpen NC,” the name of Facebook pages, which now has tens of thousands of members.

On the page, organizers posted messages such as: “We are losing our small businesses, which are the backbone of our economy.”

One message posted on the page said: “The vulnerable can be isolated or protected in other ways, without harming our entire state economy.”

In Wyoming, which was the last US state to register a coronavirus death among its widespread population, a group of 20 protested last week in a park against government-mandated restrictions and pleaded instead to let people return to work.

About 16.8 million Americans have lost their jobs over the past three weeks, which means that one in 10 working Americans are out of work.

Fox News reported that the figures “collectively made up the largest and fastest chain of job losses in records dating to 1948”.

“In contrast, during the Great Recession [the economic downturn from 2007 to 2009] it took 44 weeks – about 10 months – for unemployment claims to go as high as they are now less than a month ago,” Fox News said.

.