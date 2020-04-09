Covid 19 coronavirus: Ruby Princess and the call resulted in 650 Australian cases

A telephone conversation between an Australian border official and a Sydney landlord could have caused the distressed Ruby Princess to be allowed to land in Sydney despite 140 people being isolated on board.

The phone call, revealed by the Sydney Morning Herald, is expected to be part of criminal investigations into the failure surrounding the cruise ship, which has been linked to about 650 Australian cases and 15 deaths.

NSW detectives raided the ship in Port Kembla overnight to catch evidence – including the ship’s critical “black box” – and questioned crews about how 2700 passengers were allowed to disembark.

The Ruby Princess visited New Zealand before heading to Sydney, and it was linked to a number of cases in Hawke’s Bay, including some in a resthouse.

That fateful call

According to the Sydney Morning Herald report, hours before the ship landed in Sydney on March 19, an Australian Border Force (ABF) official spoke to a Port Authority of NSW cord master on the phone about where the ship should berth, considering concerns about the number. of people on board with health care.

During the discussion, the forest manager suggested that the ship avoid Sydney Harbor and dock at Bradley’s Head, on the North Shore of Sydney.

Sources told the Herald the ABF officer said they needed to check in with a supervisor. In another phone call 15 minutes later, the officer said the Ruby Princess was allowed to dock. He arrived in Sydney Harbor hours later.

The Australian Border Force confirmed the conversation took place in a statement to news.com.au.

“The ABF can confirm that the NSW Port Authority contacted ABF in the early hours of March 19, expressing concern regarding the health of passengers on board Princess Ruby,” the statement said.

“The ABF officer conducted internal investigations and later advised the NSW Port Authority that the vessel was cleared by NSW Health.

“The ABF was not intended to shape or influence any view or decision of the NSW Port Authority. This is not the role of ABF.”

The statement said the department had “completed its duties on immigration and customs”.

“The ABF Commissioner has made clear the role of ABF in this matter and has stated that ships already on the water coming to Australia at the time of the ban could continue their journey to Australia.”

Riding the ship

The use of the Ruby Princess – which is linked to about 10 per cent of Australia’s confirmed coronavirus cases – is considered one of the biggest blunders in the country’s fight against the outbreak.

The ship continues to float offshore at Port Kembla with 1040 crew members on board who undergo medical assessments.

Last night, NSW Strike Force Blast investigators, wearing personal protective equipment, boarded the ship to conduct investigations and obtain a core “black box” containing evidence that could aid the criminal probe.

More than 2000 passengers disembarked from the Ruby Princess in Sydney. Photo / File

“They spoke to the captain of the ship, who was extremely helpful,” NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said this morning.

“Ships have a black box that is very similar to that of international aircraft and that and other evidence has been seized for further investigation. And that is just one part of the survey.

“I can confirm that there are still more than 1000 crew members on the ship. We are working closely with Carnival (the ship’s operator). Three quarters this time say they want to stay on the ship. . And I think that’s a good result of the fact. “

Police are expected to interview other senior witnesses as they establish the sequence of events that led to the ship being allowed to land at Sydney.

On Monday Fuller confirmed the crime investigation and said there was “clear evidence” that a coronavirus had been taken from the ship.

He said it was “too early to tell” whether a crime had occurred but there were “absolute discrepancies” in the case and “much more work to be done”.

The NSW Government is under fire for its use of the cruiser Ruby Princess. Test results released by the government on March 20 showed that four passengers contracted the virus on board, but by that time 2647 people had left the ship.

Last week “disturbed” NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian defended the actions of NSW Health and the Australian Border Force.

“NSW Health assures me that they exceeded their protocols in what they had to do,” Berejiklian told 2GB last week.

The Ruby Princess leaves Napier on March 15. Photo / Patrick O’Sullivan

“Everyone on board who landed was taught to stand alone, and that is a fact.

“Of course all the authorities need to strengthen and tighten the protocols, that’s exactly what we did in NSW, which is why Commissioner Fuller is now in charge of dealing with all federal authorities.”

Berejiklian said NSW Health “relied on advice given by the ship”.

“We have been advised by health authorities to follow the protocols,” Berejiklian said. “Since then the protocols have been changed.

“Don’t you think I’m upset? I live this and breathe this every day of my life and I’m as upset as everyone else. But it’s not right to point a finger until we get to the bottom of what happened.”

New Zealand visit

The Ruby Princess docked in Napier on March 15, one of the last New Zealand port visits of any post office and finally the last port in the country on a shortened New Zealand cruise before heading to Sydney where it landed passengers.

The boat’s boarding led to a group of Covid-19 cases in Hawke’s Bay, including six at Gladys Mary Care Home in Napier.

One of the 12 nationally significant crowds in New Zealand, it involves 16 people who tested positive for Covid-19, comprising up to 10 Hawke’s Bay people – four tour leaders or bus drivers, the six linked to the remaining home, and six new. Zealand passengers from the portfolios.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday that she had asked Attorney General David Parker to seek legal advice on whether the Ruby Princess and its operators had fulfilled all legal duties.

The prime minister said that “of course” the duty on the cruise company was to make sure no bad people landed in the developing circumstances.

As for Napier’s call, she said: “I was advised that those insurances were directly sought by the captain’s Healthcare Medical directly before people disembarked.”

