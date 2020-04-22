Covid 19 coronavirus: Sailor couple learn of crisis after 25-day Atlantic voyage

Elena Manighetti and Ryan Osborne were unaware that a global pandemic was shining on dry land as they set out for the Caribbean.

It was reportedly the world-wide journey of their dreams, and their particular instruction to their family please stay in touch – but save any bad news for when we return home.

However, as Elena Manighetti and Ryan Osborne set out across the Atlantic to the Caribbean last month, they knew little that a global pandemic that would claim hundreds of thousands of lives was returning to dry land.

The couple, from Manchester, left their jobs in 2017, bought a boat and set off from the Canary Islands on February 28, planning to dock on the French overseas region of Guadalajara about 3,000 miles away by the end of March.

During their 25 days at sea with no consistent phone signal, they were all cut off from the outside world, their heads filled with the excitement of exploring the Caribbean for the next several years.

But when their phones finally came to life just hours before they arrived, they feared the deadly coronavirus would spread rapidly across the world, forcing many countries to lock themselves into a growing death penalty.

Manighetti told The Telegraph about the cool moment they learned of the noises it had aroused.

The couple knew there was a virus in China at the start of their trip, but assumed it would be resolved by the time they reached the Caribbean and that it might not be able to affect an area so far away from the original explosion.

But as they approached the shining shores of paradise, the dark truth that the “whole world was infected” dawned like a bad dream.

Two weeks into their trip, they learned that some Caribbean islands were closing their borders to protect their populations from the virus, but they thought it was a precaution.

Fearing that they would not be allowed into Guadeloupe, they began sailing towards Greenland – only to discover that they would not be able to embark there either.

In a final effort to reach dry land, they headed for Bequia, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Then came the warning that they might refuse entry because of Ms. Manighetti’s Italian nationality.

Fortunately, the couple were able to prove, using the satellite device on their boat, that they had been inadvertently isolated at sea for 25 days and had been nowhere near Italy for months.

They are currently safe and well in Bequia. But the couple’s dreams of exploring the Caribbean are indefinite.

And they make sure they’re there during the hurricane season, which begins in early June.

Recalling the moment she first spoke to her father when they arrived in Bequia, Manighetti said, “It was a difficult conversation. He told me not to panic, but our city was one of the worst areas in the world.

“He sent me a New York Times profile in our hometown that made it all feel suddenly real. I was shocked.

“My family is thankfully safe at home and has been locked up for more than six weeks, but people we’ve known for years have died.”

“We were in complete shock,” she said. “I immediately called my family and asked how they were and please tell me immediately if anyone contracted the virus or passed away. I was particularly worried because my hometown, Lombardy, was the hardest hit city in the world at the time.

“I remember Ryan reading the number of cases and deaths out loud to me as the sun rose over the horizon and with my mouth widely feared.”

.