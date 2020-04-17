Covid 19 coronavirus: Some people turn to herbal medicine for a virus without proof

With no approved drugs for Covid-19, some people are turning to alternative medicines, often with governments promoting them.

This is most evident in India and China, densely populated countries with a deep history and tradition of such treatments, and where there is sometimes limited access to conventional medicine.

In India, where a shutdown of its 1.3 billion population is in process, the government has faced criticism after claiming some treatments may help prevent infections. In China, where the pandemic started, officials made unexpected claims that traditional medicine was key to combating the virus. In Venezuela, where the health care system is severely crippled, President Nicolas Maduro has been embracing herbal tea.

The World Health Organization has advised against taking “traditional herbal remedies” on its website. It later acknowledged that some are turning to alternative medicine “to relieve some of the milder symptoms of Covid-19,” a WHO spokesman, Tarik Jasarevic, said.

Dr Mike Ryan, the WHO’s general emergency, welcomed rigorous studies of alternative treatments “as we would any drug”. He said that many studies work in China, many are testing traditional therapies.

“To the people who claim to provide the evidence,” said Dr. Stephen Barrett, a retired psychiatrist who manages Quackwatch, a web site for unproven medical therapies.

On Thursday, the US National Institutes of Health warned against alternative medicine – including some herbal therapies and teas – for treating or preventing Covid-19, saying there was no evidence that they work and some may be safe.

Here’s a closer look at the claims:

India

India is steeped in Ayurveda, a Hindu system of medicine that revolves around herbal medicines and dietary restrictions.

As the outbreak spread outside of China earlier this year, India’s health arm, which promotes alternative medicine, has been pushing unproven medicines to “boost the immune system,” according to an AYUSH Ministry online post.

A doctor delivers free homeopathic pills in New Delhi, India. Photo / AP

Criticism has urged the government to clarify that these medications are not a cure. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the blockade of India and urged citizens to “follow the instructions given by AYUSH ministry to enhance immunity”.

The government has also recommended a single dose of homeopathic drug, according to Anu Kapoor, who heads a government homeopathic hospital in New Delhi.

But that didn’t work, said Dr. Anant Bhan, a public health specialist. “The same standards should apply. Especially for times like this,” he said.

The Indian government’s push for alternative treatments for Covid-19, combined with bizarre claims by the ruling party’s ruling Bhartiya Janta representatives that cow urine or manure could offer medicines, also resulted in misinformation.

A doctor is doing homeopathic pills in New Delhi, India. Photo / AP

Last month Modi spoke to alternative medical professionals about the need to combat optional claims that they could cure Covid-19. The AYUSH ministry later ordered all states to “cease and desist advertising and promotion” of promised remedies.

China

The Chinese government has claimed that combining herbal medicine with conventional medicine has helped the country deal with the outbreak.

Last month, the Chinese National Commission for Health released a document on treating Covid-19 patients, which included several herbal medicines claiming to alleviate symptoms such as weakness and fever.

For infected patients, it prescribed, among other medicines, “soup for cleansing and detoxifying the lungs” and recommended case by case.

Chinese officials and state media have advertised treatment of patients with alternative medicine for health workers exposed to the virus.

Workers fill prescriptions for prescriptions at the traditional Chinese medicine clinic Bo Ai Tang in Beijing. Photo / AP

But some published reports in leading medical journals of a large number of patients treated in China do not mention alternative medicine at all. Instead, they realize that treatment has surrounded established methods such as respiratory aids, drugs to help prevent further infections such as bacterial pneumonia, and other widely accepted therapies.

Zhong Nanshan, an epidemiologist who advised the government, said earlier this year that it is testing Chinese herbal medicines.

Some of these practices have been around for centuries. But with little or no scientific evidence that they work against Covid-19, attempts have been made to frame it as a cultural issue and not a scientific one.

Bowls containing prescriptions for traditional Chinese medical preparations are stacked on a counter at the traditional Chinese medical clinic Bo Ai Tang in Beijing. Photo / AP

Advancing medicines “without a proper scientific basis” has taken care, said Dr Daniel Kuritzkes of Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Some of these preparations can be toxic, damage the liver or interfere with other drugs, and “you have to do the hard work” to prove them safe, he said.

– AP

