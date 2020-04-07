Covid-19 coronavirus: Some states have not issued a stay-at-home

Even when most Americans are under orders from their governor to stay home to slow the spread of coronary viruses, leaders in a handful of states have consistently refused to do so, arguing that it is unnecessary and could be harmful.

Nine governors refused to issue nationwide mandates that people stay home, but local leaders acted in some of those states.

North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa and Arkansas are the only states where no one is staying home.

The lack of action by those leaders – even as they take other steps such as closing schools and limiting the size of meetings – has frustrated health experts and left some residents puzzled.

“If social distance maneuvers work, they’ll most likely work if you do them early,” said Arthur Reingold, a professor and expert in infectious diseases at the University of California-Berkeley. “The longer you wait, the harder it is for them to have a major impact on transmission of the virus.”

That was also the message of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, who said all states should have nationwide mandates for people to stay home.

Fauci yesterday credited the governors of Nebraska and Iowa for taking steps to slow the virus, but David Leeson, a retiree in Winterset, Iowa, said he can’t figure out why restrictions are felt in most countries. to be coerced into his home state.

“I think it’s stupid,” Leeson said. “The only way it works is to have every state under the same rules.”

David Leeson, of Winterset, Iowa, shops at the Gate Market in Des Moines.

Nearly 305 million people live in the 41 states or Washington, D.C., who order people to stay home, compared with less than 9 million in the states without such mandatory mandates. However, compliance with the rules varies.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

All states without state or local orders are in the central United States.

Everyone has a Republican governor, and while they all have hundreds of coronavirus cases and some deaths, the numbers are significantly less than the most affected areas.

The reasons behind their decisions vary.

Even as Iowa’s coronary heart disease has grown to more than 1000 with 26 deaths and the state medical board has recommended a stay-at-home order, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds maintains that requiring people not to leave their homes would threaten their mental health.

Skateboards in a park in Omaha, Nebraska.

“We’re a connected community. There’s also that side,” Reynolds said. “In addition to suicides and domestic abuse there are many disadvantages as well.”

At the same time Reynolds closed schools and ordered the closure of most retail establishments except grocery stores and department stores. She argues that her move matches or exceeds most states.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum noted the rural nature of his state and expressed skepticism that staying home was necessary.

For Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, his targeted actions to slow the virus are aimed at protecting the thousands of people who would otherwise lose their jobs, including employees at clothing stores that have remained open.

“People make their own decision to stay home, and that’s exactly what they have to do, unless there is an absolute need to get out,” Hutchinson said last week.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has banned meetings from more than 10 people, speculated that many residents may be unaware of tougher restrictions.

“What we don’t want is for people to start this too early, and then they get tired and start breaking the ban,” Ricketts said.

The reasoning of the rulers does not sit well with some residents.

“Not just as a nurse, but as a father of two and a husband, I resent the attitude coming from our governor’s office of ‘It’s just not bad enough yet,'” said Ryan Mauk, a registered nurse who works with intensive care patients in Fargo, North Dakota, and who says he continues to see people gather in groups. “It’s pretty bad. And it will only get worse if we do.”

In Utah, Wyoming, South Carolina and Oklahoma, where governors were banned from issuing mandatory state-of-the-art home orders, some local officials took it upon themselves to direct people to stay home.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon have asked people to stay home – a request that carries no penalties. In Wyoming – Covid-19’s only state with no known deaths – Gov. Mark Gordon similarly urged people to stay home.

In South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem has issued a limited stay at home, which applies only to people in the two hardest hit counties who are over 65 or have chronic health.

Noem’s action yesterday came amid criticism that she had not done enough, including an online petition started by Amy Taylor, a Sioux Falls nurse.

“My fear is that we will wait until it is too late,” Taylor said.

– AP

