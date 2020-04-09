Covid-19 coronavirus: South Korea has had a minor jump in cases since February

South Korea says it has reported 39 more cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, in an ongoing slowdown in the outbreak of the virus in the Asian country.

The Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the additional cases increased the country’s total to 10,423.

It says 6,973 of them were recovered and released from quarantine. The center says coronavirus deaths have increased from four to 204.

But the 39 new cases are the smallest daily jump since February 20th. South Korea has registered 47 and 53 new cases in the previous two days.

There is still concern about a steady increase in infections linked to international arrivals, which has helped swell the case in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area.

A total of 22 of the 39 new cases were reported in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi Province.

The sun goes down the television tower along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province. There are 29 new Covid-19 cases from yesterday and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealanders have saved lives by staying home for the past fortnight.

China’s National Health Commission has reported 63 new cases of Covid-19, including 61 that say they have been imported infections in recent arrivals from abroad and two “native” cases in southern Guangdong province.

No new cases have been reported in Hubei, the central province most affected by the coronavirus outbreak. However, two new deaths were reported, both in Hubei.

The provincial capital Wuhan, where the virus first appeared, ended its 76-day lock yesterday. Long lines formed at the airport and train and bus stations as thousands flew out of the city to return to their homes and jobs elsewhere.

The National Health Commission also reported 56 new cases of people who tested positive for Covid-19 but showed no symptoms. A total of 77,370 people in China recovered from the disease and 3335 people died, according to the commission.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new guidelines for essential workers as it makes a small step toward reopening the country.

The guidance applies to essential workers, such as those in the health care and food supply industry, who were within 2m of a person with a confirmed or suspected case of the new coronavirus.

CDC Director Robert Redfield says the employee can return to work if they take their temperature before going to work, wear a face mask at all times, and practice social distance while working.

Redfield said employees should stay home if they are sick.

He also said that employers in those critical industries should take a worker’s temperatures before allowing them to return to work.

“Before it started, we expected it to come here and it was going to be bad, and we knew it was overwhelming, but I didn’t imagine it was going to be this way. It’s worse than I thought.” https://t.co/3L8YWdFneO

– New York Magazine (@NYMag) April 9, 2020

French President Emmanuel Macron held a video conference with the head of the World Health Organization.

In a conversation with CEO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Macron reaffirmed “his belief that the WHO is key to responding” to the coronary heart attack, following criticism of US President Donald Trump.

Macron tweeted that they also discussed the development of the pandemic, a strategy to address it in France and around the world, research into vaccination and preparation of an initiative for the African continent.

At the White House yesterday, Trump first said the US would “hold on” to WHO funding, and then revised it to say, “We’ll look at ending funding.”

Serbian president says his older son has been hospitalized after being infected with the new coronavirus.

President Aleksandar Vucic says on Instagram that his 22-year-old son Danilo has been admitted to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases in Belgrade.

Vucic says “my first son got infected with the heart virus and his clinical condition is such that he was hospitalized” at the clinic.

Vucic adds “son, you’re going to win this.” No other details were immediately available.

Breaking News: The virus came to the New York region primarily from Europe, not Asia, genetic analysis shows, arriving weeks before the first confirmed case https://t.co/WKXviO6RIA

– The New York Times (@nytimes) April 9, 2020

Public health officials in Lombardy’s Italian virus are pushing back against allegations that they made a series of early errors in content of the outbreak that cost lives.

Giulio Gallera, chief medical officer of Lombardy, said in a letter that he was “shocked and appalled” by the seven-point memo published earlier this week by the doctors’ association in Lombardy.

The doctors blasted that they said there was a lack of data on the true number of people infected, a lack of tests for doctors and nurses, and inadequate distribution of protective equipment and masks for medical personnel.

Lombardy was the epicenter of Europe’s Covid-19 outbreak, recording more than 50,000 of Italy’s infections and nearly 10,000 of Italy’s 17,669 deaths.

Gallera notes that many of the trustees’ complaints concern issues beyond the control and reflected decisions of the government. He defends the Lombard treatment of the outbreak and urges the association to cooperate with the region and not against it.

Here is the April 8 update of # CVID19 Global Deaths Per Capita: Reported U.S. deaths increased 16% today, dropping the 5-day average increase to 15% / day. Overall global growth is now 8% daily. pic.twitter.com/ysgVwD0eDl

– Robert Williams (@isfBob) April 9, 2020

Authorities in Madrid say that at least 4260 of 4750 people who have lived in the area’s nursing homes and have died since the spread of coronaviruses have Covid-19 disease or its symptoms.

Figures from the affected Spanish capital point to the gap between deaths linked to the virus and actual numbers reported by health authorities, which are confirmed by positive evidence.

For Madrid, the confirmed number of Covid-19 elderly deaths was 781, which means that the rest of the seniors who showed symptoms before dying but were not tested do not appear on the national toll.

The Ministry of Health said the entire country was 14,555.

Look at this. High schoolers and fitness down 95 percent. Shopping centers up to 15 percent. Online gambling listed the fastest growth rate, around 67 percent. 😳😳 https://t.co/drDWsukbSV

– Annabel Crabb (@annabelcrabb) April 9, 2020

The ministry’s daily figures are being examined to track the impact of the epidemic – and to plan its response.

“The figures are much higher than in the ordinary month, because when the virus gets into a nursing home, it creates terror,” said Ignacio Aguado, number 2 in the Madrid regional government.

“These are devastating data that we are fighting against.”

The shortcomings in the pandemic counting were also questioned in the follow-up of the outbreak, as Spain’s laboratories were unable to perform extensive tests beyond hospitals and nursing homes.

Positive infections recorded today rose to 146,000.

– AP

. (tagsTranslate) World