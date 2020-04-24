Covid 19 coronavirus: study finds China’s first wave

The number of people infected with Covid-19 during the first wave of China’s outbreak may be up to four times higher than official figures suggest, a new analysis found.

As of Feb. 20, authorities in China had reported about 55,000 cases – but according to models published in The Lancet, this figure could be as high as 232,000 had a broader case definition applied since the beginning of the epidemic.

Between January 15 and March 3, the national health commission published seven different case definitions to classify coronavirus patients.

Researchers at the University of Hong Kong have calculated how the changing definitions have changed the trajectory of the country’s epidemiological curve, based on data released by the World Health Organization after a visit to China in late February.

The new analysis found that changes in case definitions had a “substantial effect” on the figures, and adjustments increased the proportion of infections detected and counted between 2.8 and 7.1 times.

But the report noted that definitions of cases change during an epidemic as scientific knowledge and laboratory capacity evolve.

People wear face masks to protect against the spread of coronaviruses as they walk down a street in Beijing. Photo / AP

It added that countries without sufficient test kits also include a clinical diagnosis in their case definitions to assess a better understanding of the number of infections – a necessity to determine the public health response.

The official figures in many countries, including the UK and US, still depend on cases confirmed by testing alone.

The new estimates of coronavirus infections in mainland China are based on the fifth case of a definition used, published in early February. In this set of guidelines, authorities said official numbers should include only cases diagnosed with symptoms, rather than requiring infections to be confirmed by clinical symptoms and by laboratory tests.

This move provoked some controversy at the time and caused a major spike in cases, including a jump of about 15,000 in a single day. Authorities later reversed the decision to broaden the case definition.

But if that classification arose since early January, researchers estimate that 232,000 people may have been diagnosed with Covid-19, including 127,000 in Wuhan.

As of Feb. 20, the city where the coronavirus first appeared had reported 27,000 cases, according to official numbers.

“However, this would be an underestimation of the number of infections up to that point because it would not have caught any mild or asymptomatic cases,” the report’s authors noted.

The impact of later versions of diagnostic guidelines cannot be assessed because no data based on symptomatic onset dates after February 20 have yet been published.

The study added that changing case definitions should be considered when looking at the rate of growth of the epidemic to prevent a “substantially overestimation” of the reproductive rate.

A possible second wave of coronavirus is holding China’s attention. Video / CNN

Dr Adam Kucharski, an epidemiologist and mathematician at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine who was not involved in the study, said the modeling was a “useful study” and demonstrated “why we need to be very careful when interpreting the shape of the curve “.

The publication of the study comes into controversy around China’s numbers – the country has been accused of covering up the true extent of its outbreak when authorities reviewed Wuhan’s death last week, adding 1,290 new deaths. The government insisted the jump was due to reporting delays.

“This new article should not be used to advance views that there was any kind of‘ cover ’in China,” said Professor Chris Dye, an infectious disease expert at the University of Oxford.

“The paper probably offers a useful adjustment of the number of Covid-19 cases in China, but does not change the key conclusion about the low incidence and efficacy of Covid-19 control in China,” he added.

.