Covid 19 coronavirus: Terrible figures show why Australia is locked up

Australians have been given an insight into how bad the coronavirus outbreak could be if the Morris Government did not act.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday disclosed details of the early modeling that his government used to manage its response.

Morrison emphasized that the “very theoretical” modeling presented a “worst case” scenario based on offshore data.

“What is absolutely clear is that if we were to relax any of the current measures, it would turn into an explosive explosion driven by community transmission and we would be in a very poor situation very quickly,” University of Melbourne Professor James McCaw reported. saying.

Measures that Australia has put in place have already reduced the infection rate to much lower than expected.

Non-weighted, peer-reviewed articles from the Doherty Institute, looked at potential infections from abroad, and at modeling initially developed in preparation for the influenza pandemic to simulate impacts on Australia’s health care system.

The latter emphasized the pressure on beds of Intensive Care without strict social distance measures.

Several scenarios have been modeled, including an “incredibly unlikely” worst case scenario – where nothing has been done to stop the spread of coronavirus in Australia. Doing nothing would result in 23 million people becoming infected at one time and completely overwhelming the hospital system. Only 15 percent of people who needed ICU care would have been able to access a bed.

If Australia stopped isolating patients and quarantining others likely to be infected, about 67.5 percent of Australians would be infected and only 30 percent of those who needed ICU care would have been able to get it.

The paper noted that if ICU beds were doubled, this would still meet only between 10 and 30 percent demand. Increasing bed numbers five times would also fall, covering between 20 and 40 percent of demand.

“Case isolation and contact quarantine alone will not be sufficient to maintain clinical requirements for Covid-19 cases within a plausible expansion of health system capacity,” the report said.

To ensure that 100 percent of those in need of ICU care would have access to a bed, social distance restrictions would be required, it said.

“A combination of social goals and social measures will need to be applied over an extended period to reduce the rate of epidemic growth.”

However, it also noted that the “social and economic consequences” of such measures would limit how long they remain in place.

“In reality, it is likely that the rigidity of enforced controls, their public acceptability and compliance will all vary over time,” the report said.

It said further work would look at how the measures could be varied, to calculate “exit strategies” to relax strict lock-in conditions.

The report also noted that modeling was limited by ongoing uncertainty surrounding the true “pyramid” of disease for Covid-19, and the lack of information on why some people are getting a more severe form of the disease.

The modeling was based on international data.

Morrison said on Tuesday the modeling had proven the theory to “level the curve” and that measures Australia had taken could make a difference.

“We are on the right track.

He said the government would do more modeling on the basis of Australian figures, although the small number of cases meant that it was not enough.

“The National Cabinet fully understands the limitations of this work,” he said.

General practitioner Professor Brendan Murphy said authorities now have data on nearly 6000 Australians and hoped there would be some useful information in the coming weeks.

However, he noted that less than 100 people were in ICUs in Australia and less than 40 were in windmills, which is a “fairly low rate of serious illness”.

“Our current case rate is very, very low. Every death is a tragedy, but our death rate is one of the lowest so far,” he said.

“We do not know how it will progress during the illness, but we are certain to some extent.

“The most important message of this model is that we know that the tools we use work and we can scale them up and down as needed.”

