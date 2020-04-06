Covid 19 coronavirus: The Chinese companies are storing Sydney’s medical supplies

A Chinese company in Sydney sent an explosive email to a staff member who told them they would provide medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Workers at Chinese real estate developer Poly Developments and Holdings were told urgently to find masks anywhere they could and were strongly encouraged to buy from pharmacies across Sydney.

It comes after Australian health workers reported a shortage of major personal protective equipment (PPE) in hospitals across the country as they treat coronary heart disease.

“If you have time please leave your local pharmacy to check if there are any 3MN95 or 8210 masks for sale,” reads the email obtained in 60 Minutes.

Staff have assured the company they are seeking the town of Eastwood to Hornsby, Penrith and Mona Vale for masks, an email response revealed.

Poly Developments and Holdings is not the only company to do such a thing.

A thief told 60 Minutes that he saw tons of gloves, masks, gowns, sanitizers and other essential medical supplies packed in his Sydney office to be shipped from Australia to China.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

The anonymous witness worked at Greenland Group, another Chinese-owned property development firm in Sydney.

The anonymous source told 60 Minutes he saw boxes of essential medical equipment ready to be shipped to China in January and February this year.

“Meeting rooms, lunches and meeting rooms, starting to be filled with different types of items getting unpacked and repackaged and labeled,” he said.

“It certainly raised my suspicion. The concern for me is if all these medical supplies leave the country, what’s left of us?”

According to the witness, the employees of the company were hired to obtain various medical goods from shops and pharmacies.

Not only that, but full-time employees were also made to pack and repack things that were then returned to China.

“It is not clear that essential equipment can only leave our limits in massive commercial quantities,” he said.

In just two months, China has stored about 2.4 billion protective equipment, including more than two billion masks.

On February 24, another Chinese company from Sydney, Risland, sent 90 tons of medical protective equipment to China.

The Australian government last week banned PPE’s non-commercial export of face masks, hand sanitizers, gloves and clothing.

.