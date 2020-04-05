Covid 19 coronavirus: the heart-wrenching text from nurse to sister after contracting a virus

New nurse Kious Jordan Kelly, 48, died of coronary artery disease on Tuesday, after spending weeks treating Covid-19 patients.

On March 18, he sent a final text to his sister Marya Sherron during a ventilator in intensive care, saying, “I can’t speak because I’m suffocating and can’t breathe. I love you.”

Working as a relief nurse on Manhattan’s Mount Sinai West – where a lack of protective equipment forced nurses to carry garbage bags – saw him exposed to the disease, which eventually took his life.

The ingenious exchange of texts between siblings shortly before Kelly’s death. Photo / NBC

“I absolutely believe he contracted this because of a lack of PPE in his unit and in his hospital – but that across our country,” Sherron told NBC, referring to personal protective equipment that may include masks, clothing and gloves.

Kelly suffered from severe asthma, but was otherwise healthy.

His sister urges the public to recognize that health workers are at risk of protecting and treating the community, and warns that others will suffer the same fate as her brother if hospitals do not protect their staff.

“There will just be more,” Sherron said.

“He’s not the only one with asthma. He’s not the only one with conditions that work every day helping and fighting for people.”

Sherron revealed to the New York Post that her brother’s condition was deteriorating rapidly.

Kious Jordan Kelly’s sister, Marya Sherron. Photo / Facebook

“He told my parents he was positive and had a heart. Three days later he sent me a text message and shared that he was in an ICU and in a ventilator and he can’t talk or he will get choked so he has trouble breathe. Six days later he died. “

Mount Sinai issued a statement following the death of the nurse.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing away of a beloved member of our nursing home,” the statement read.

“Today, we lost another hero – a compassionate colleague, friend and careless doctor.

“The safety of our staff and patients has never been of greater importance and we take every precaution to protect everyone.”

Kelly’s death came after photos of hospital workers wearing garbage were discovered due to the paucity of protective gear available to them.

This photo has caused waves on social media, warning the public of the shortages that health workers face at work. Photo / Facebook

Lucia Lee, the senior media director for Mount Sinai Health System, refutes claims that staff work without proper gear.

“We always provide all of our staff with the critically important PPE they need to do their job safely,” she said.

“If an individual does not have their right PPE, they are not on the floor, period. Any suggestions otherwise are just not right.”

