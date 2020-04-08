Covid-19 coronavirus: The nursing homes in Europe downstream for the estimated dead

Italian authorities said today they are investigating the country’s largest nursing home, where 70 residents died last month, in strong remembrance of the difficulties Europe faces in properly counting its pandemic victims, especially among the elderly.

Lombardy regional governor Attilio Fontana said he had opened a commission to investigate the deaths at the Pio Albergo Trivulzio home in Milan, according to published claims by a doctor and union boss that management had lowered the risk of infection and wrongly attributed the causes of death. The Republic a newspaper said Milan prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation.

The Trivulzio home, which has 1000 inhabitants, disputed the Republic report, saying it had observed all medical precautions that Covid-19 tests were simply unavailable to its sick residents, and that the death toll matches its 2019 toll.

Deaths in nurses have come to represent a significant hidden tide of the pandemic in Europe, as many elderly people have never been tested for coronaviruses, have never been hospitalized and their deaths have never been counted in official virus tolls.

Collaborators in protective clothing take a walk at the Pio Albergo Trivulzio nursing home in Milan, Italy.

“It’s an underestimate of deaths in nurses, it’s pointless to deny it,” said Dr. Giovanni Rezza, head of infectious disease at the National Institute of Health in Italy.

He avoided questions about why residents were not tested massively, but acknowledged that whole infections had been traced to nursing homes, including three facilities in central Lazio, away from Europe’s main epicenter in the north.

It’s not just Italy.

Authorities in the Madrid area, where more than 3300 seniors died in nursing homes, adopted an emergency response plan last month, which included sending soldiers to discourage buildings.

In late March, they made a shocking discovery, finding residents living in a square between the infectious bodies of people suspected of Covid-19’s death.

In a normal month, around 1000 deaths are reported in Madrid’s regional nurses, but now the rate is around 3000, said regional president Isabel Díaz Ayuso, though she noted that it was “very difficult” to know if they died from the virus or something else.

Catalonia was also hit hard, with 909 deaths reported at nursing homes yesterday.

Italian Ministry of Health deputy minister Pierpaolo Sileri told Radio Capitale that inspectors backed by Carabinieri’s medical staff would collect documents from the Milan facility as well as other nursing homes, which saw large numbers of dead during the pandemic.

“One thing is for sure where there are fragile people and critical situations in nursing homes, there are more risks and it is correct to go and check,” Sileri said.

“Milan is not the only case in Italy; similar situations have occurred near Catanzaro, Sicily and Lazio. I do not identify just one place, we check across the board.”

The toll was so high that Italy’s national Institutes of Health launched a specific study for nursing homes across the country to try to get treatment for what went wrong.

Preliminary data released last week, based on responses from 236 of the 4629 elderly people in Italy, found a 9.4 percent death rate in February and March, with only a fraction of them classified as Covid-19.

The survey found 87 percent of the responding facilities reported a lack of protective equipment for medical personnel and that 36 percent suffered staffing problems because so many staff became infected. Another 23 percent reported having no information on how to contain the virus in the facility.

The doctors’ association in the Lombardy hard-hit region estimated that 600 of the 6,000 elderly people in residential areas alone in the province of Bergamo died – a staggering 10 percent.

Fontana, the Lombard governor, said he had authorized a commission to investigate the “real situation” in all the nurseries in the area, managed by a combination of public, private, and religious entities.

A separate commission was created for Trivulzio’s home.

Despite the heavy toll at the Milan facility and nursing homes nationwide, Italy’s new infection rate has continued to slow today with the lowest number of new cases since mid-March, and the official total was at 135,586.

Another 604 people died, bringing the world’s highest income to 17,127.

Italy’s commissioner for the virus, Domenico Arcuri, welcomed the reassurance of new infections.

But he warned Italians not to think that they can now put aside stay-at-home orders, especially with Easter weekend.

“Watch out for illusions and wonders,” he said.

“We are not a few steps away from the emergency exit, we are not close to that hypothetical X-hour that will quickly bring us back to the previous situation. Nothing could be more wrong than to fantasize about the instant.”

Spain has seen a small increase in recorded deaths and coronary virus infections to 13,800 and 140,000 respectively.

Health officials attributed the update to a delay in reporting new data over the weekend.

– AP

