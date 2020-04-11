Covid 19 coronavirus: The psychology of confinement – why it could be more difficult

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced millions of people to live under strict shut-down conditions, but the psychology of human behavior predicts that it will be harder to adhere to the rules as the situation continues.

New Zealand has now reached the midpoint of a comprehensive four-week lockout and some rules have already emerged. Highlighted among them was Health Minister David Clark, who almost this week lost his job due to flouting lockout rules by going mountain biking and driving his family 20 km to a beach.

He will not be the last to break the rules. During a pandemic, fear is one of the central emotional responses and to this point, most people have fulfilled confinement conditions for fear of becoming infected. But as time goes by, people’s resolve may become discouraged.

Psychology of pandemic

A group of more than 40 psychologists is currently reviewing research into people’s behavior during a pandemic to advance the fight against Covid-19.

The psychological factors that motivate us to stay in our bubble are a mix of individual, group, and social considerations.

At a very basic level, human behavior is governed by rewarding principles.

If what we do is followed by a perceived reward, we are more likely to continue doing it. Not getting sick is a reward, but it may not be so long since most of us are not sick at first.

This lack of reward reinforcement could reinforce optimism – “It won’t happen to me” – which may become stronger than our concern as time passes and the perceived threat is reduced.

Outside of our individual psychology, wider social factors play a role. In times of uncertainty, we look to others to guide our own behavior as they set our social standards.

There is often some confusion about guidelines for what people should be allowed to do, for example, during exercise while locking. Seeing others surfing, biking and picnicking in a park can lead to a mindset of “if they do it, why can’t I?”

To combat this, the government must continually appeal to our sense of shared identity and highlight examples of punishment for rulers. But an overemphasis on punishment risks people adhering to rules only for social approval, which means they can comply publicly, but not privately. Being punished can also build resentment and can lead people to look for shortcomings in the rules.

Group behavior

To keep the distance at the highest level of confinement, people need to work together as a group. If all comes true, we will all be in order.

The reverse was evident in the early stages of the pandemic through the panic-induced purchase of toilet paper, face masks and other “essentials.” Here we have seen a decision based on emotion and the government trying to counter it with fact-based information.

There is evidence that in times of serious crisis groups may be prioritizing their local interests, such as securing your family, neighborhood, or wider community. An example of such local activity in New Zealand is the initiative of some iwi to set up roadways around their communities to control access by people who are not local residents.

But this has the potential to pour into vigor if local protection interests are combined with fear. It can prioritize the interests of some over the greater good.

Cultural factors

Cultural and political psychology also have an impact on our behavior during pregnancy. Broadly speaking, different cultures can be categorized as “tight” or “loose”.

Stretched cultures (China, Singapore) tend to be more regular and less open, but are also associated with more order and self-regulation. In contrast, narrower cultures (Britain, the United States) place greater emphasis on individual freedoms and rights and, respectively, slow down self-regulation in the face of governmental demands.

Australia seems to be dropping to the narrower end of the spectrum while New Zealanders are sitting somewhere in the middle. The challenge will be how we respond as our society continues to “tighten” by strict rules during dating and annoyance.

Political polarization, which has increased significantly in recent years, can be exacerbated by physically distancing others. There is a danger that as long as we remain in our bubbles, both physical and virtual, we will fall into “e-rooms” in which we only hear voices and opinions similar to ours.

If this room is filled with resentment at ongoing restrictions on our freedom, it can destroy our urge to stay home. But polarization can be overcome by helping people identify with a greater cause – and this has often been called for in times of war.

New Zealanders will eventually get out of Level 4 lockdown, but maybe in a brave new world. It’s hard to know what to expect, because relaxed alerts. People will need clear guidelines at each stage and help adjust to a new normal.

