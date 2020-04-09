A lock was raised in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and the floods were well and truly open.

Tens of thousands of people fled Wuhan, Covid-19’s original epicenter, after a strict 11-week confinement of its 11 million residents.

As people rushed to resume work and lives elsewhere in the country, about 55,000 people fled Wuhan by train alone, while 100 commercial flights departed for the first time since January 23 to cities such as Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen and Chengdu.

A photo showing packed crowds at Wuhan station raised concerns about the virus’s resurgence.

Authorities are marching well between allowing more freedom of movement, at the same time also guarding against a second wave of infection.

There is particular concern for imported cases and asymptomatic people who can still transmit the virus.

There were also massive queues of cars arriving on highways when roads reopened.

Wuhan was suddenly locked up on January 23, with no one able to leave the city, to contain the Covid-19 blast.

A worker helps travelers wearing face masks and suits to protect against the spread of coronavirus at Wuhan-Tianhe International Airport after the lock. Photo / AP

That left many residents of other parts of China locked up in the locked city, including about 11,000 people from Beijing.

The measures appeared to be effective, according to Chinese authorities, who on Monday did not report any new deaths or locally delivered cases. According to official figures, Wuhan’s coronary heart disease is thought to account for 61% of all cases in China and about 80 percent of the country’s deaths.

As part of the mass exodus, celebrations ended after midnight as people praised for their longing for freedom. Skyscrapers lit up with spectacles of light in tribute to the city’s doctors as residents danced and sang on the streets.

Meanwhile, supermarkets, shops and a cafe are back in business today.

Authorities are keen to bring people back to work in Wuhan after the lockdown has ravaged the city’s economy.

But removing a blockage does not mean that life has fully returned to normal, as risks continue to resurrect the deadly virus.

In Wuhan, schools are still closed and people continue to receive health checks before entering buildings, AP reported.

Residents dine on the streets of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province on Wednesday, April 8. Photo / AP

And while those who leave Wuhan can do so without special authorization, a mandatory phone app is used to track that they are healthy and have not been exposed to a coronavirus case.

Beijing has mandated that any entry into Wuhan City will require two health checks and be quarantined for 14 days at an approved location. Other cities also require Wuhan people to be tested.

Celebrations as key events

But people are excited that they are no longer played indoors.

Wuhan resident Tong Zhengkun was one of the millions who enjoyed a renewed sense of freedom.

“Being indoors for such a long time has made me mad,” Wuong resident Tong Zhengkun told AP as he watched bridge celebrations across the Yangtze River.

He said his apartment block was completely locked down after residents contracted the virus.

Xiao Yonghong and her family were among the residents elsewhere who ended up beating Wuhan in January during a visit for the lunar year.

A medical worker from China’s Jilin province is preparing to return home from Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. Photo / AP

“We were too excited to fall asleep last night. I was really looking forward to the key driver. I set an alert to remind myself. I was very happy,” she told AP as she waited for a train home.

Another passenger, Zeng Xiao, spoke with Bloomberg as he waited for a train back to his home in Guangzhou.

“I haven’t seen my cat in almost three months,” the 22-year-old said. “I’m very happy that trains are finally coming.”

Airlines also take precautions as they fly people from Wuhan to other parts of China.

“The crew will wear glasses, masks and gloves during the flight,” a senior flight attendant told China’s Xinhua News Agency.

“It will be very smooth, because we have prepared a lot for this flight.”

Still a risk

But some residents remain cautious.

“I will feel safe only in June, when the summer heat will kill the virus,” resident Fu Bianlin told Bloomberg.

“The end of quarantine could bring more suspicious risks as more people start moving around.”

Residents cross the Yangtze River on a ferryboat in Wuhan after the lock is lifted. Photo / AP

On Tuesday, alarming photos of some 20,000 spectators flying to a popular mountain range in China over the weekend – forcing authorities to shut it down – as the country loosened its coronary virus restrictions.

Photos and videos circulating on Weibo’s social media platform show packages of masked visitors, entering lanes and playing for space at the Huangshan, or Yellow Mountains, in Anhui Province on Saturday and Sunday.

“I think China is still paying attention to Covid-19 detections and may need to fine-tune the social distance measures needed to maintain Covid-19,” Benjamin Cowling, a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at Hong Kong University, told South China Morning Mail.

“Currently, it may be appropriate to relax some measures, but those measures should be tightened if case numbers pick up.”

