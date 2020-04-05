Covid-19 coronavirus: Tiger at New York’s Bronx Zoo proves positive

Entrance to the Bronx Zoo in New York City. A tiger at the zoo has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Photo / AP file

A tiger at the Bronx Zoo tested positive for the new coronavirus, believed to be the first known animal infection in the United States or a tiger anywhere, federal officials and the zoo said.

The 4-year-old Malaysian tiger, and six other tigers and lions, who also became ill, are believed to have been infected by a zoo official, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The first animal started showing symptoms on March 27, and everyone is waiting to recover, said the zoo, which has been closed to the public since March 16.

“We tested the cat with great caution” and aim to “contribute to an ongoing understanding of this novel coronavirus,” said Dr Paul Calle, the zoo’s chief veterinarian.

The finding raises new questions about transmission of the virus in animals. The USDA says there are no known cases of the virus in US pets or cattle.

“It is important to assure animal owners and animal owners that at this time there is no evidence that they can spread the virus,” said Dr Jane Rooney, a veterinarian and USDA official.

Experts say that coronavirus outbreaks around the world are driven from person to person.

It has been reported that a small number of pets outside the United States became infected after close contact with contagious people, including a Hong Kong dog, which tested positive for a low level of the pathogen in February and early March. Hong Kong agricultural authorities have concluded that pets and cats cannot pass the virus on to humans, but could test positive if exposed by their owners.

Some researchers have tried to understand the susceptibility of different animals to the virus, and to determine how it spreads among animals, according to the Paris World Organization for Animal Health.

– AP

