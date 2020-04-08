The blockchain, which served as a model for countries that have been fighting coronary heartworms around the world, has ended after 11 weeks: Chinese authorities allow Wuhan residents to travel again in and out of the spreading city where the pandemic began.

Just after midnight on Wednesday, the city’s 11 million residents are now allowed to leave without special authorization as long as a compulsory smartphone powered by a mix of data surveillance and government surveillance shows they are healthy and have not been in new contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus.

The occasion was marked by a light show on both sides of the wide Yangtze River. Skyscrapers and bridges radiated vivid images of health-care physicians, and one of them featured the words “heroic city,” a title given to Wuhan by communist party chairman and leader Xi Jinping. Along the shores and bridges, citizens waved flags, chanting “Wuhan, let’s go!” and sang reviews of China’s national anthem.

“I’m not out for more than 70 days,” said an excited Tong Zhengkun, who was watching the bridge exhibition. Residents in his apartment complex hired Covid-19, so the entire building was closed. He couldn’t go out to buy groceries that his neighbor’s workers brought to his door.

“It was a pity for me for such a long time,” he said.

It didn’t take long for the traffic to start moving quickly through newly reopened bridges, tunnels and freeways, and hundreds were waiting for the first trains and flights out of town, many hoping to return to jobs elsewhere.

City worker removes barriers used to seal community, as Wuhan City slowly loosens before rising the two-month long lock. AP Photo / Ng Han Guan A woman wearing a mask holds a Chinese national flag near the site of a national moment of mourning for victims of the coronavirus in Wuhan. Photo by AP / Ng Han Guan

In anticipation of the lock’s lock, Swat teams and personnel in white-haired suits patrolled outside the Hankou city railway station, while police attended security briefings beneath the marble arches of their entrance.

Tickets for trains from Wuhan to cities across China have already been advertised in electronic billboards. The first train left for Beijing at 6.25am. A line aimed at passengers heading to the capital was chosen, while loudspeakers rejected announcements of pandemic control measures, such as keeping safe distances and wearing masks.

Wuhan is a leading center for heavy industry, especially cars, and although many major plants have resumed production, the small and medium-sized businesses that provide the most jobs are still in pain due to lack of workers and demand. According to the city government, measures have been organized to recreate them, including 20 billion yuan ($ 2.8 billion) in preferential loans.

Travelers with their suitcases walk past the Hankou railway station ahead of the resumption of foreign traffic in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. Photo by AP / Ng Han Guan

China has blocked people from leaving or entering Wuhan since January 23 in a surprise midnight announcement and has extended the shutdown to most of the province in successive days. Train services and flights were canceled and checkpoints were set up on routes to the central province.

The drastic steps came when the coronavirus began to spread to the rest of China and abroad during the Lunar New Year holiday in late January, when many Chinese traveled.

The exact source of the virus remains to be investigated, although it is thought to be linked to an outdoor food market in the city.

To prepare for the closure of the lock, party secretary Wang Zhonglin, the city’s top official, inspected the airport and train stations on Monday to make sure they were ready. The city must “enforce prevention during opening, maintain security and orderliness and ensure stability,” Wang said.

Mission one: to make sure the epidemic does not recur, he said.

– Producer of Press Association Olivia Zhang in Wuhan, China, contributed to this report.

