Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump anticipates woman inspection, removing key official

President Donald Trump is moving aggressively to challenge the authority and independence of agency guards overseeing his administration, including removing the inspector general, tasked with overseeing the $ 2.2 trillion bailout package for coroner viruses that passed Congress with bipartisan support.

In four days, Trump fired one inspector general linked to his pledge, cast another he felt was too critical of the coronavirus response and set aside a third intended to protect against wasteful spending on coronavirus funds.

The actions threw shockwaves through the narrow network of custodial officials in government, creating open conflict between a president who was resistant to outside criticism and a predominant community tasked with eradicating fraud, misconduct and abuse.

The latest act threatens to hamper the exercise of $ 2.2 billion coronavirus rescue efforts now in place, setting the stage for a major conflict between Trump, government watchdogs and Democrats, who demand control over the vast funds pumped into the US economy. .

“We have been seeing a fading ball all over the community since last Friday,” said Danielle Brian, executive director of the Government Supervision Project.

The latest broadband appeared on Tuesday, when the Department of Defense revealed that Trump had removed acting inspector general Glenn Fine, an experienced official, from his role as chief coroner virus spending board. It was unclear who might replace Fine, who also lost his title as acting inspector general.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Fina’s abrupt removal a part of the president’s disgraceful pattern of retaliation against independent supervisors. Trump said, she is trying to “disregard critical oversight provisions that hold the administration accountable against the law.”

A day earlier, Trump claimed without evidence that an inspector general’s report warning of a shortage of coronavirus testing in hospitals was “just wrong” and skewed by political estimation. The report surveyed more than 300 U.S. hospitals.

“Did I hear the word Inspector General? Really?” Trump said when pressed about the Health and Human Services watchdog report.

“Give me the name of the inspector general,” Trump demanded, before asking, “Could a policy be introduced?” Acting Inspector General of Health and Human Services, Christi A. Grimm, is a career employee who took over this year in acting capacity.

Most dramatic of all was Friday night’s firing of Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community, who drew Trump’s contempt for notifying Congress of an anonymous complaint about Ukraine. The lawsuit caused the president to stay.

Trump defended the firing by complaining that Atkinson had never spoken to him about the complaint, though Atkinson’s job is to provide oversight regardless of the White House.

The dismissal prompted a sharply worded statement from Justice Department watchdog Michael Horowitz, who chairs the board of inspector general’s agency and announced last month the appointment of Fina to the pandemic inspector.

Drawing on Atkinson’s condemnation of Trump as “horrific,” Horowitz called Atkinson’s use of the plea bargain an example of “integrity, professionalism, and commitment to the rule of law.”

And he noted that the inspector general community will continue to do its job, including overseeing the more than $ 2 trillion in coronavirus assistance.

The role of today’s inspector general dates back to post-Watergate Washington, when Congress set up offices in international agencies as an independent check on mismanagement and abuse. Although inspectors general are appointed presidents, like Horowitz, they serve as presidents of both parties. Everyone expects to be non-partisan.

Over the years, inspectors general have exposed serious problems with their investigations and have humbled, or even embarrassed, agency heads and presidential administrations.

A Health and Human Services report on Monday said the president was angry about long wait times for tests and scarce supplies at hospitals across the country.

Horowitz, meanwhile, identified serious flaws in the FBI’s surveillance during the Russia investigation. Trump praised Horowitz’s findings even as he attacked his credibility for not finding evidence of political bias in the Russian probe, pejoratively describing him last December as an Obama candidate.

Former Inspector General of Justice Michael Bromwich said Trump perceives inspector general offices to have “a uniquely threatening function within the executive branch, which is to deliver independent oversight of government functions.”

“It’s just something that doesn’t count for him,” Bromwich added. “He understands the value of loyalty. He doesn’t understand the value of independence because that can conflict with loyalty.”

Even earlier this week, Democrats and well-meaning advocates feared Trump was using the coronavirus rescue package to reward loyalty. He has generated dismay by selecting Brian Miller, who works in the White House office, to a new Treasury position overseeing $ 500 billion in coroner assistance to industry.

Miller worked at the Justice Department and was a general inspector for a decade at the General Services Administration, which oversees thousands of federal contracts. Although he is respected in the passing community, Miller’s role on the White House council is critical, watchdog groups said.

Pelosi criticized Trump for appointing “one of his own lawyers,” and Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic Party, questioned whether anyone who worked for the president could be independent. Those concerns were accelerated Tuesday by word of Trump replacing Fine on the pandemic board.

“The president has now taken a series of actions designed to suspend any oversight of his actions and that of the administration during a time of national crisis, when billions of dollars are allocated to help the American people,” Democratic Representative Adam Schiff told the Associated Press.

But Trump has made clear his willingness to exploit that system, possibly anticipating last week’s chaaos.

As lawmakers were in the final stages of drafting what became the 2.2 t $ coronavirus rescue, he stated, “I’ll be the supervisor.” And even when he signed it, he attached a statement saying that some of the overriding provisions in the law “raise constitutional concerns” and may not follow.

“My administration will continue the practice of dealing with provisions such as these,” Trump wrote, “and non-binding.”

