Covid-19 coronavirus: Trump blasts world health group, advocates for early pandemic steps

US President Donald Trump has threatened to freeze US funding to the World Health Organization, saying the international group has “missed the call” on the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump also edited the January memo release of a top adviser, who represented an early warning of a possible coronavirus pandemic, saying he didn’t see them at the time.

But he turned his anger on the WHO, first stating that he would cut US funding for the organization, then looking back and saying he would “strongly consider” such a move.

Trump said the international group “called it wrong” about the virus and that the organization was “very focused on China” in its way of action, suggesting that the WHO had gone along with Beijing’s efforts months ago to minimize the severity of the outbreak. .

The WHO praised China for its transparency on the virus, although there were reasons to believe that more people died from Covid-19 than the official report.

“They may have known and probably knew,” Trump said of WHO officials.

During his presidency, Trump expressed skepticism to many international organizations and repeatedly scorned the WHO. In its most recent budget proposal, in February, the Trump Administration called for a reduction in the US contribution to WHO from about $ 122.6 million to $ 57.9 million.

The organization’s current guidance does not recommend closing borders or restricting travel, although many nations, including the United States, have taken these steps.

The WHO declared Covid-19 a popular health crisis on January 30, almost a month before Trump tweeted that “coronavirus is very prevalent in the United States” and a full 43 days before he declared a national crisis in the United States.

Health experts have suggested that the weekly death totals will reach a new high in the United States this week.

It seems “this virus anxiously attacks the underlying conditions such as hypertension and high blood pressure. … And we know that African-Americans suffer from these diseases in high proportions,” DC @MayorBowser says of the impact of coronavirus on her city. . pic.twitter.com/gcrjyfEezH

– CNN (@CNN) April 8, 2020

More than 12,000 people have died of the virus in the United States.

Vice President Mike Pence said the Centers for Disease Control will release new guidelines this week to return to work for people with potential exposure, but who may not show symptoms.

Trump continued to defend his actions today in the early days of the crisis. He noted memoirs written by Peter Navarro, a senior White House advisor, which were released this week.

At the end of January, the most direct warnings so far uncovered at the top levels of the Trump Administration, Navarro warned that the coronavirus crisis could cost billions of dollars and put millions of Americans at risk of illness or death.

Trump said he didn’t know about the memorabilia back in January, but that he had unilaterally followed some of their recommendations, including taking steps to limit travel from China.

But he said he would not want to act prematurely when it is unclear how difficult the situation will be.

“I don’t want to create noise and shock and everything else. I’m not going to go out and start yelling, ‘This could happen, this could happen,'” Trump said.

“I am a master of this country.”

– AP

. (tagsTranslate) World