Covid-19 coronavirus: Trump campaign tests lines of attack to define Biden

Air Force One is mostly on the ground. Funds are canceled. And the closest thing to a campaign rally is the nightly reporting on U.S. President Donald Trump.

The president’s re-election campaign was thoroughly supported by the coronaviruses.

But Trump’s team has revived a plan to quickly define Joe Biden, painting the supposed Democratic presidential candidate as a Washington aspirant, targeting his ties to China and insinuating that he’s not up to the task.

Although Americans fix the White House’s response to the pandemic, the Trump campaign prioritizes attacks against Biden instead of selling the president’s treatment of the crisis.

Worried about declines in support in several battlefield states, the campaign is using its financial military chest to try to bring down Biden’s state by hammering his ties to Beijing and soon reviving allegations that the former vice president and his son are corrupt.

“This is a referendum on how the president handles the pandemic,” said Stephen Bannon, Trump’s chief executive officer.

“It’s clear that Joe Biden is the worst possible guy this time around.”

The playbook was written months ago.

Underneath it, the Trump campaign will spend the first months of 2020 deploying its extensive social media communication and some of the more than $ 170 million at its disposal to defile its Democratic opponent.

The plan of shock and fear would be similar to President Barack Obama’s team executed in the northern spring of 2012, when it portrayed Mitt Romney as a heartless partner-attacker, a label the Republican challenger never shook.

The campaign initially sought to define Biden as a corrupt assassin Beltway after spending 40 years in Washington.

But when Covid-19 reached the U.S. shores after looting China, campaign advisers decided to prioritize the nasty Biden because of his connections and past comments about that country, according to four people close to the campaign who were not allowed to publicly discuss the private delusions.

It’s a risky strategy, as Trump himself has faced questions about his approach to Beijing.

However, it is working that the campaign hopes will link Biden closer to the pandemic, while at the same time strengthening its past support for free trade agreements that are unpopular on Midwestern borders that will be critical battlegrounds during the general election.

A New Fox poll in Michigan has Trump leading Biden among white voters without a college degree by 8 points. Trump won them by 31 points in 2016, according to exit polls.

A hungry ad appeared on TV and on Facebook. America First Action, the top supreme PAC behind Trump’s re-election, has spent $ 10 million in claims in swing states juxtaposing old Biden clips speaking favorably of China with allegations that Beijing “stole U.S. manufacturing and saved our emergency stockpile.” And the message has spread on Fox News and other conservative media outlets.

“The American people have understood that we are in a hot information and economic war with China,” said Bannon, who hosts a radio program airing on conservative networks.

“Biden authorized and trusted President Obama on his ‘pivot to Asia’ to deal with China. He failed. The aggravation of the problem with China came under the watchful eye of Joe Biden.”

Biden holds 8 points in new Fox News polls in Michigan and Pennsylvania

He leads among Baby Boomers in Michigan with 18 points: //t.co/aVaxwAmEZN

The Trump campaign praised the president’s January decision to restrict travel from China and, after periods of silence for fear of upsetting Chinese President Xi Jinping, his latest criticism of Beijing’s lack of transparency about the explosion.

“On the other hand, Joe Biden has a big problem with China. Our internal data shows that Joe Biden’s leniency about China is a major vulnerability, among many,” said Tim Murtagh, Trump’s top communications director.

Some in Trump’s orbit, including senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, have argued against the Chinese attacks in favor of highlighting the president’s recovery. And Trump himself has been featured in ads making that attack, which were intended to buy major media purchases, but stopped by giving permission.

The Biden campaign responded by showing inconsistencies with the Chinese president’s treatment and the pandemic as a whole, which killed more than 45,000 Americans and sent the economy painfully into recession.

“Clever aliases and tired attack lines he worked on last year will not remove the magnitude of his failures during this crisis,” said TJ Ducklo, a spokesman for the Biden campaign.

China is not the only front from which the Trump campaign has launched attacks.

Twitter accounts run by the campaign and its allies have repeatedly shown clips of the 77-year-old Biden mixing names and dates in interviews to try to suggest he’s not up for the task, an implication driven by Trump himself with his “Sleepy Joe” moniker.

Moreover, some Republicans yearn to recycle some of Trump’s 2016 playbook when he portrayed Hillary Clinton as a Washington insider seeking to enrich himself by making similar allegations against Biden and his son, Hunter, over the younger man’s work in Ukraine and China .

Hunter Biden was not charged with any wrongdoing. Even though Trump has been discredited for pressuring Ukraine to investigate those very claims, his supporters are appalled.

“The Trump campaign has the upper hand during this part of the cycle to define Biden and if they don’t do that now, they are wasting critical time,” said Sam Nunberg, a former Trump campaign adviser.

“Biden wants to portray himself as the loyal public servant of many years who worked on behalf of the American people. Hunter Biden’s benefit of his father shows a chronicle and is a fair game.”

The Trump campaign is deeply concerned about a loss of support in several key states, most notably Florida, Wisconsin and Michigan.

But Trump’s public endorsement remained constant nationally during his presidency and his unique brand of policy rooted in cultural grievances could once again overcome obstacles that would sink other presidents seeking re-election, especially if the pandemic declines or the economy recedes.

“Trump does what he always does: ignore and distract,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, a former Obama deputy campaign manager.

“The problem is that it doesn’t work when almost everyone knows that someone affected by this crisis. Someone sick, someone deceased, someone who lost a job. That day attacking day and hoping one of them will hit against Biden won. ‘don’t change that equation.’

