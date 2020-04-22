Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump defends decision against furious Sea-Lake employees

President Donald Trump has defended his company’s decision to persuade hundreds of employees because of the coronavirus pandemic, after his private Sea-Lake club in Florida revealed this week that it is saying goodbye to 153 workers.

Speaking at the White House, Trump said, “You can’t have many hundreds of employees standing around doing nothing,” noting that local social distance bans have closed clubs, hotels and even golf courses.

“It’s not a customer. You can’t have a customer.”

It’s not the only Trump resting place in Florida to hard workers.

The Miami National Doral resort, where the president initially wanted to host this year’s Summit of the Group of Seven, temporarily dismissed 560 workers. The federal government’s economic bill specifically prevents Trump companies, as well as those with ties to other top government officials and members of Congress and their immediate families, from receiving emergency loans and other benefits meant to help companies retain workers during the virus. crisis.

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

Sea-Lake Resort by President Donald Trump. Photo / AP

Janine Gill, the club’s director of human resources, wrote in a letter to state and local officials that Sea-Lake began stopping business last month as a result of mandated closures issued in Palm Beach County in response to the spread of a virus in South. Florida.

The furloughs are temporary, but the club does not know when it will resume regular operations, Gill said. None of the workers are unionized.

The frantic workers at Sea-Lake include baristas, chefs, laundromats, drivers, servants, homeowners, waiters and valets.

Sea-of-Lake serves as Trump’s refuge from Washington, and the president often spends his time there mixing work, business and pleasure in the company of paying members.

– AP

.