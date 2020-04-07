Covid 19 coronavirus: Trump examines watchdog for hospitals swallowed by virus

President Donald Trump yesterday disputed the veracity of a federal inquiry that found hospitals are facing severe shortages of coronavirus testing supplies, questioning whether its conclusions were biased by policy.

With coronavirus cases rocketing to their expected peak, the nonpartisan inspector general of health and human services reported that lack of evidence and long wait times for outcomes were the root cause of problems faced by hospitals.

“Hospitals have reported that severe shortages of test supplies and extended wait times for test results have limited (their) ability to monitor the health of patients and staff,” the report said.

Three out of 4 US hospitals told the inspector’s office that they are already treating patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, and they are expected to be overwhelmed.

Asked by a reporter about the finding of the probation report, Trump responded, “It’s wrong.”

“So, give me the name of the inspector general?” he asked before suggesting, “Could a policy be introduced?”

Acting in the role of inspector general of HHS is Christi A. Grimm, a career government administrator who took over the position earlier this year in acting capacity. “When was she nominated?” Trump asked.

Grimm’s title is deputy inspector general. She started her career with the agency more than 20 years ago.

“They served in the previous administration – do you mean the Obama administration?” Trump asked a reporter who asked questions. “Thanks for telling me that … there is a typical fake news agreement.”

The HHS inspector general’s report was based on a telephone survey of 323 hospitals across the country, March 23-27. With hundreds of new coronary heart disease cases every day, the situation is becoming more dire for many of the nation’s 6,000 hospitals.

Trump maintains that virus testing has been a success story for his administration. Although testing is increasing now, it has been a major complaint source for weeks.

The inspector general’s report warned that problems of hospitals feed on each other in a vicious cycle. That includes insufficient testing, slow results, a shortage of protective gear, the shortage of breathing machines for seriously ill patients, and burned staff worried about their safety.

“It’s such a domino effect,” said Ann Maxwell, inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services. “These challenges reject each other and make the situation worse. It’s a waterfall.”

“Hospitals reported that their most significant challenges focused on testing and screening patients with known or suspected Covid-19, and keeping staff safe,” the report concluded.

“It’s likely that every hospital in America will have to deal with this,” Maxwell said.

A key insight of the report was that various problems – usually dealt with individually – build upon each other to embed the whole system.

For example, lack of testing and slow outcomes mean that hospitals must keep patients with unconfirmed coronavirus disease longer.

This involves precious beds and uses protective equipment such as gowns, masks and face shields, as doctors and nurses must assume that patients with symptoms of respiratory distress may be positive.

The increased workload raises the strain on clinical staff who are also concerned that they may not be able to protect themselves.

“Health care workers feel like they’re at war right now,” a hospital administrator in New York told inspector general’s investigators. They “see people in their 30s, 40s, 50s dying. This has a huge emotional impact.”

The inspector general’s office did not identify respondents due to privacy concerns.

Short hours and increased use of supplies raise costs at the same time as many hospitals are experiencing a revenue crisis because elective surgeries have been canceled. The recently passed federal stimulus bill pumps money to hospitals.

Of the 323 hospitals in the survey, 117 reported treating one or more patients with confirmed Covid-19, while 130 said they were treating one or more patients suspected of the disease. Suspected infections are treated similarly because of the uncertainties surrounding testing. Only 32 hospitals said they did not treat any patients with confirmed or suspected Covid-19. Another 44 hospitals did not provide this information.

“Hospitals were anticipated to be overwhelmed by a spike in Covid-19 patients who would need special beds and isolation areas for effective treatment,” the report said.

Business groups representing hospitals yesterday welcomed the report, but said even more problems are appearing in the care of Covid-19 patients.

Parts of Europe give a glimpse of what hospitals in the United States are trying to avoid. The AP reported last week that some European nations are assembling makeshift hospitals and sending coronavirus patients from overcrowded cities by high-speed trains and military jets. In Spain, doctors must make decisions about who gets the best care.

