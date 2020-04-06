Covid-19 coronavirus: Trump sees presidency limits avoiding virus blames

President Donald Trump is facing the most dangerous crisis a US leader has faced in this century as the coronavirus spreads and a once-vibrant economy collapses.

As the turmoil deepens, the choices he makes in the critical weeks will be in line with his re-election prospects, his legacy and the character of the nation.

The early autumn is suffering.

In the best case of the White House, more than 100,000 Americans will die and millions will become sick.

At least 10 million have already lost their jobs, and some economists are warning it could take years before they find work again. The S&P 500 has plunged by more than 20 percent, and the US surgeon general predicted yesterday that this week will be “our pearl haven moment” as the death toll climbs.

Those slight realities test Trump’s leadership and political survival skills, unlike any challenge he faced in office, including the special advisory inquiry and the misrepresentation that fueled his presidency.

Trump seems keenly aware that his political fortunes will be inextricably linked to his handling of the pandemic, alternating between putting himself at the center of the crisis with long daily information and distancing himself from the crisis by blaming inadequate preparedness for the states.

Trump and those around him are increasingly arguing that he is reaching the limits of his power to change the trajectory of the boom and economic downturn, according to White House officials and allies.

The federal government has issued guidelines that in many areas have resulted in the cessation of all but vital businesses by throwing the economy away. The remaining options, officials argue, are mostly on the margins.

The limits of the presidency are themselves imposed to some extent, as the Trump Administration continues to cede authority to state and local governments that have adopted a shield from inconsistent social distance policies.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, has pondered the suggestion that the Republican president has limited options, calling it “a diminished view of presidential responsibility.”

He said: “Was Franklin Delano Roosevelt up to date with his work 30 days after Pearl Harbor? Skies, no. That’s ridiculous. For a man struggling to get (personal protective equipment) to my nurses and test tools to my long-term care facilities ., that’s more than disappointing. It’s deeply angry. “

White House advisers note that Trump has already pulled widespread levers to blunt the impact of the pandemic. He has worked with Congress to pass a record 2.2 billion US salvage packages; a fourth package is expected in the coming weeks. The Federal Reserve, which is technically independent of the White House, has released another $ 4 trillion.

For another month, the administration extended new recommendations for social separation calling for patients, the elderly or serious health conditions to stay home.

And Trump has used the authority given to him under the Defense Production Act to try to force private companies to manufacture critical supplies, though some have blamed him for not using the tool early or aggressively.

Those now dying were likely infected weeks ago, and hard-hit states across the nation have already taken drastic steps – unthinkable just months ago – forcing their residents to stay in their homes.

And although the federal government has faced widespread criticism for doing more to force the production of critical supplies, it is already too late for most new productions to reject the next wave.

“I really think he did everything humanly possible. I don’t know what else he could do,” said Jerry Falwell jnr, president of Liberty University and a Trump confidant.

By delegating significant responsibility to state leaders and the business community, Trump can continue to approach his task, as he often has: as a viewer pundit leader, watching events unfold on television with the rest of the nation and weighing in with colorful Twitter. comment.

But governors across the nation, including some Republicans, have called for further assistance from the federal government. They warn of dangerous shortages of protective equipment for medical professionals on the front lines of the blast and wind supplies, which can help prevent the death penalty from exploding.

Other critics suggest that Trump could take a much more aggressive stance by enforcing stricter social distance rules on unwilling state officials, as they order all domestic flights and international arrivals landed.

There is some debate about how visible the President should be as the crisis escalates.

Within the White House, some fear that Trump’s continued role as the face of the government response will be increasingly dangerous politically as things get worse.

Trump insists he stay in front of the public, where he can shower praise on his own performance and make the case for neglecting accountability.

He also tried to credit himself for avoiding a worst case scenario in which more than two million Americans could die.

The last president to face a crisis of comparable scale and depth was Herbert Hoover, a Republican who held office during the onset of the Great Depression, according to Yale University historian Joanne Freeman.

Like Trump in some ways, Hoover resisted a sweaty federal government intervention to address the economic crisis of the early 1930s.

Freeman noted that the results were disastrous for the nation’s economy and Hoover’s presidency. As the nation sank further into depression, he suffered a landslide in 1932 to Roosevelt.

The American public has mixed reviews of Trump’s performance, though his poll numbers have ticked.

The latest poll by the Associated Press’s Center for Public Relations Research has found that Trump’s approval ratings are one of the highest in his presidency, with 44 percent supporting his control of the pandemic. State and local leaders have earned much higher marks.

While few think of traditional politics, Election Day is only seven months away.

Republicans have seized on the absence of the main Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, who has been struggling to break through the horrific daily news cycles despite frequent appearances on cable television from a newly created television studio in his home state.

“Biden is meaningless for the next three months, and that’s weird,” said Democratic pollster Paul Maslin. “I mean, this is the Trump show, for better or worse.”

Former Trump aide Steve Bannon has rejected traditional policy as a backdrop because the nation is entering a critical month to derail the spread of the virus, yet the man who helped elect Trump four years ago said political talks could not be more horrific. .

“Every day President Trump is now Nov. 3,” Bannon said, referring to Election Day.

There is no political playbook for a crisis of this magnitude. In the foreseeable future, there will no longer be political rallies, traditional fundraisers or door-to-door deals that make up the life of modern campaigns.

Trump’s 2020 campaign slogan – “Save America Great” – is already painfully disconnected from reality on the ground in most states now fighting massive unemployment and health concerns.

Campaign campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh described the evolution of Trump’s message in the midst of a pandemic like this: “Our argument is that it was President Trump’s leadership that built the economy first to such heights, and he is the one that led us back. again. “

He said the viruses “caused a dramatic increase in the desire” of the president’s supporters to participate in the campaign, even though most urged not to leave their homes.

And while they believe his ability to implement new policy solutions may be limited, some of Trump’s allies have emphasized his rhetorical ability to comfort a troubled nation.

“In the minds and hearts of the American people, his ability to perform the rhetorical functions of the presidency – encouraging, comforting, gathering – these are among the most essential elements of leadership in a time of crisis,” said Ralph Reed, president of the Faith & Freedom Coalition and a member of the White House Trust Initiative.

“It’s critical now to be a counselor, to keep people’s spirits, to give people optimism and hope,” Reed said, “as well as to show empathy and involvement in the struggles of the fighters.”

– AP

