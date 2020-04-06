US President Donald Trump is paying attention to old political admonition: Never let a crisis go away.

The coronavirus is projected to kill more than 100 thousand Americans. It effectively shut down the economy, torpedoed the stock market and rewrote the rules of what was called normal life.

But in this moment of upheaval, Trump and his advisers have not lost sight of the opportunity to advance his agenda.

Gov. NBC inslee: “This is ridiculous that we have no national effort in this regard. To say, ‘we’re a backup’ … Can you imagine if Franklin Delano Roosevelt said, ‘I’ll be right behind you, Connecticut’ Good luck building those battleships. “?”

A look at some of the president’s notable moves:

Conduct the drafting of the tax return

Trump has called on Congress to revive the tax cut for commercial spending on food and entertainment, arguing that it will help strengthen high-quality restaurants hammered by the boom.

Trump’s own tax law in 2017 cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent and eliminated the deduction.

“This is a great time to bring it back,” Trump said of the revival of the tax break.

“Otherwise, many of these restaurants find it difficult to reopen,” he said at a White House briefing.

Sorry. This is not our “Pearl Harbor” moment. This was a surprise, catastrophic attack by a hostile nation. This is our “Chernobyl” moment: a preventative disaster that has been repelled, undermined and damaged by tens of thousands. https://t.co/UVEovFsjYh

USE A MAN TO DO CASE FOR MULTIPLE BOARDS

Trump has repeatedly credited himself with relocating in late January to prevent entry of foreigners who have recently been to China.

The president later also ordered the temporary cessation of travel from much of Europe to the United States, and largely closed the US borders with Canada and Mexico.

But Trump especially used the crisis to remind Americans of his 2016 campaign promise to build a wall along the US-Mexican border. He argues that a wall would help contain the heart virus. In a tweet last month, he said the structure is “Going fast” and “We need the Wall more than ever!”

Leading public health experts disagree. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told lawmakers last month that he is not aware of any indication from his agency that physical barriers along US borders will help stop the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

The virus – and the subsequent opportunity to call for emergency powers – has allowed Trump to lock in the borders and ensure that almost no immigrants enter.

PANDEMIC UNDERGROUND NENIOS FOR PROTECTIVEISM, TRUMP ANY

Trump has in recent days cried that US companies like 3M and GM are not doing enough to provide U.S. medical workers and first responders with the essential equipment they need.

But the president and his aides also made a broader argument about the country’s need to retake regulations to encourage the manufacture of medicine and other key safety equipment on U.S. soil.

Peter Navarro, Trump’s senior business adviser, said the pandemic, which left hospitals lacking ventilators and protective masks, noted the president’s philosophy of “buying American, safe borders and a strong manufacturing base.”

“We will never have to depend on the rest of the world for our essential medicines and contradictions,” Navarro said.

ADMINISTRATIVE ROLE TRIBILITY STANDARDS

On the same day that the White House announced projections that 100,000 to 240,000 Americans were likely to die from coronary heart disease, the Environmental Protection Agency introduced a controversial new federal rule that would relax mileage standards over the coming years.

The role-playing game is a win-win for Americans who like their SUVs and wagons, but it’s hardly any cost. The government’s own projects indicate that the new standards also mean that more Americans will die from air pollution, and that there will be more climate-friendly wastewater exhaust and more spending for drivers at the gas pumps.

Trump said the new rule as a reason for Americans to go out and buy great new cars.

“Great news! American families will now be able to buy safer, more affordable and environmentally friendly cars with our new SAFE VEHICLES RULE,” Trump tweeted.

Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups have condemned the backlash, and years of legal battles are expected, including California and other states opposed to the change.

Boris Johnson is admitted to hospital for tests (no emergency, helpers say).

The prime minister said on Friday that he “feels better”, but as this graphic thread of someone had # Covid_19 explains, recovery seems not to be linear. 👇 https://t.co/F4CC6x0E7I

TAKING EXAMS THAT COMPATIBLE COURSES

Trump has announced he is appointing a young, federal judge to serve on a high-profile vacancy in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Judge Justin Walker, 37, was confirmed less than six months ago for a seat in the U.S. District Court in Western Kentucky following contentious candidacy over his credentials.

Former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is one of the youngest federal judges in the country. He also has deep ties to Mitch McConnell, governor of the Republic of Kentucky, who hated the appointment as an opportunity to “refresh the second-most important federal court in the country.”

Walker also recommended Justice Brett Kavanaugh when Kavanaugh was a judge on the appellate court in DC.

Walker drew a rare “Unqualified” rating from the American Bar Association when Trump nominated him last year to be a federal judge. Despite reservations from Democrats and the legal community about Walker’s credentials, his appointment was approved, 50-41.

Opponents found that he was barely 10 years out of law school and had never served as a co-counsel at trial when he was hired for the federal bench.

The Trump administration has been working weakly to overhaul the federal courts, appointing and gaining Senate confirmation for more than 190 judges over the past three years, a pace unheard of since Ronald Reagan was in the White House.

Even if he fought a pandemic, Trump has not lost sight of the long-term impact his federal bench appointments will have on his legacy.

The pandemic has not stopped momentum in the Trump administration to pull off another arms control agreement: the 1992 Open Sky Treaty, which allows the West and Russia to overthrow each other, providing transparency and limiting the risk of war by dismantling: // t. co / kt0Q7vwL0h

