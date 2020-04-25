Covid 19 coronavirus: UK death toll lasts 20,000, 10 per cent of global deaths

The death toll from UK coronavirus has reached 20,319, after 813 new deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

World deaths have exceeded 200,000, and there are more than 2.8 million cases, suggesting Britain’s deaths make up about 10 per cent of the world’s count.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said “we are not dangerous yet” as she stressed that the public must follow social distance rules and not leave home unnecessarily.

During the government’s daily press briefing, Patel praised the “spirit of national unity” during a coronavirus outbreak, urging the public to “not lose sight” of their efforts to save lives.

The coronavirus testing website came in for the second day in a row, when today’s home tests snaked in less than 15 minutes.

More than 10 million key workers and their households are now eligible for Covid-19 tests as officials run to reach their 100,000-day trial target by next Thursday.

Boris Johnson is ‘quick to go’, saying he will prioritize the health of the nation

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told aides that he was “outraged” before his return to Downing Street on Monday because he quoted Cicero as insisting that the nation’s health must be “superior” when considering any changes to the confinement.

Government sources said the prime minister was now “back in the driving seat” when doctors were given the green light to resume work.

This week, Johnson is expected to make a series of key decisions on lifting some restrictions imposed as part of the nationwide lockout last month.

In a three-hour summit yesterday with Dominic Raab and Rishi Sunak at Checkers, where he was recovering from coronavirus, Johnson stressed that his biggest concern is the danger of a “second peak”. This could lead to another shutdown to slow the transmission of the disease, he warned.

The government is facing growing pressure to come up with a plan to ease the blockade measures, as Conservative Members warn many companies fearing their future.

New Zealand has another coronavirus death – a man in his 60s from the Rosewood Rest Home in Christchurch. The country also has five new Covid-19 cases today – two confirmed and three probable.

With Sir Mark Sedwill, the cabinet secretary, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the chief scientific adviser, joining by video conference, the prime minister quoted Cicero, the Roman statesman, as saying that Salus populi supreme lex this – or, the health, or well-being, of the people should be the supreme law.

The remark draws on earlier comments first reported by the Daily Telegraph last week in which Johnson insisted the government should focus on avoiding a second wave of the virus as it prepares society for a “new normal”.

The Ladies summit was also attended by Dominic Cummings, his chief assistant, and Lee Cain, his director of communications.

The prime minister will hold talks with individual cabinet ministers to ask about progress with the efforts of his departments to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The government has released a $ 50 million package to help the media industry, which has seen advertising revenue plummet due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week Johnson hosted a daily video call with Foreign Secretary Raab, who was deputizing with him. He also negotiated with Sir Patrick and Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer.

Insider No. 10 said: “The prime minister did all the right things and followed his doctor’s advice to get back to work.”

