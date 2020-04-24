Covid 19 coronavirus: UK launches study on vaccines, latest in race against virus

Testing of an experimental vaccine against Covid-19 has begun in health volunteers in the UK, the latest in a host of early stages in search of protection against the coronavirus.

Researchers at Oxford University have given injections to volunteers in a study that ultimately aims to include hundreds with the hope of telling not only whether the vaccine is safe, but if it works.

Researchers created the new vaccine by inserting genes for a spiky protein that swallows the outer surface of the new coronavirus into another, harmless virus.

The idea is the immune system will stain the foreign protein and make antibodies to fight it, a primary reaction quickly if the human eventually is exposed to Covid-19.

These types of studies often give volunteers either the real vaccine or a lethal shot. But this experimental vaccine can cause short-term pain and possibly low-grade fever – meaning a missing shot would be the comparison, participants might understand who got the reality, said Dr Andrew Pollard, one of Oxford’s leading researchers.

“That could affect people’s behavior, perhaps make them more likely to be exposed to the virus,” which in turn would make it difficult to prove whether the vaccine worked, Pollard told The Associated Press.

So the Oxford team decided that half of the volunteers would receive an old vaccine against another disease that did not give protection to Covid-19, but had similar shooting side effects.

“It seems like the right thing to do to make sure we can fight this disease and cure it much faster,” volunteer Edward O’Neill told the BBC later.

Dozens of vaccine candidates are in various stages of development around the world. Experts have warned that even if early studies go well, it will be at least a year before widespread use becomes available.

Among the fastest progress is China’s CanSino Biologics, which has begun the second phase of testing its vaccination candidate, done with an approach similar to that of Oxford.

Two U.S. companies are testing vaccines made from copies of a piece of the virus’s genetic code. Two other Chinese candidates are being prosecuted who use older technology.

