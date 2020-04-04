Covid 19 coronavirus: United Kingdom and US record deadest days

Both Britain and the United States have recorded their deadliest days of the coronavirus pandemic to date.

In Britain, another 708 deaths were reported on Saturday, while people were told to stay indoors despite hot, sunny weather.

The total number of deaths recorded in the UK is now 4353, with more than 41,000 cases confirmed across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The youngest victim announced on Saturday was just five years old, according to NHS England.

The child is now believed to be the youngest coronavirus death in Europe after a 12-year-old girl passed away in Belgium earlier this week.

Britain’s death toll has steadily risen to over 500 deaths daily this week and the country is progressing to an expected maximum in the next week to 10 days.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is confident after developing mild symptoms of the disease, ordered a three-week shutdown of the country on March 23 to try to cut infections.

But there was concern that warmer weather forecasts for this weekend could tempt people from their homes to green spaces and public parks.

“I just encourage you not to do that,” Johnson said in a video message on Friday.

“Please now please stay with the guide.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson presides over the morning Covid 19th Meeting remotely after self-isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus. Photo / AP

Johnson’s pregnant boyfriend, Carrie Symonds, said she experienced Covid-19 symptoms.

In a tweet she said: “I spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of coronavirus. I don’t need to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the test.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock also warned against any relaxation in social distance. “If we do, people will die,” he told a daily report on the government’s response on Friday.

In the United States, more than 1000 people died in just one day, increasing their total death rate to 8,000. More than 30,000 new cases were also confirmed for the first time, pushing their total number of infections over 290,000, according to John Hopkins University.

The United States has the most confirmed coronavirus cases of any country in the world – more than twice the rate of Italy, which has the second most cases.

All people in the United States are now being urged to wear homemade cloth masks to prevent further charges of coronaviruses – yet President Donald Trump has so far said he will not comply with the request.

The drastic new measure comes despite a current World Health Organization saying that masks should only carry doctors, patients and those in close contact with a coronavirus case.

The United States has the most confirmed coronavirus cases of any country in the world – more than twice the rate of Italy, which has the second most cases. Photo / AP

WHO is currently convening a panel of advisers to discuss whether this advice should change behind the new US measure.

Meanwhile, Europe’s strict key measures are underway, with promising new figures coming from Spain and Italy.

More than 1.1 million coronavirus cases have now been confirmed across 181 countries and more than 62,000 people have died.

