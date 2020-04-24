Covid 19 coronavirus: Up to half of deaths in Europe are in nursing homes, WHO says

Up to half of all coronavirus deaths in Europe have occurred in nursing homes, says the World Health Organization (WHO), as it warns of an “unimaginable human tragedy”.

The figures – which raise the prospect that the British death toll could be increased – by Dr Hans Kluge, the WHO’s regional director for Europe.

Dr Kluge said there was a “deeply critical picture” in care homes and called there workers “unpublished heroes of the pandemic”.

“This is an unimaginable human tragedy,” he said.

UK charities said figures are a “terrible accusation” of the failure to protect the elderly and disabled in the settings in which they need to be safe.

Daily figures released by the NHS only count deaths in hospitals that are apparently falling, but there are fears that the toll on nursing homes may soon exceed these.

The Office for National Statistics publishes figures showing more than 1000 deaths in care homes in England and Wales by 10 April.

But earlier this week nurses said the true figure would probably have reached at least twice as much as before April 15, while care chiefs last weekend estimated there were already about 7,500 home care deaths.

Not all countries reported up-to-date data on care home deaths to the WHO, but those who complied presented figures showing that half of all victims were in long-term residential care.

More than 110,000 people have died from coronavirus in Europe, and deaths have increased by a third in the past seven days.

Dr Kluge also said in the report that 50 per cent of the world’s Covid-19 cases – more than 1.2 million – were registered in Europe.

Calling for large-scale investment in care homes and measures to limit the risk of infections, he said: “This pandemic has shone a view on the overlooked and devalued corners of our society. Across the European region, long-term care has often been remarkably neglected.”

Dr Kluge said cared for domestic workers are unpaid, under-equipped and under-protected from infection.

Earlier this week, Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed the deaths of 15 care workers linked to coronavirus in England.

Dr Kluge said cared for home residents refuse emotional and physical support from family visits and sometimes face “the threat of abuse and neglect”.

“We have a clear investment case to set up integrated, focused personal long-term systems in each country,” he said, adding, “It is our duty to leave no one behind. We must step out.”

Last weekend, Care England, the country’s largest representative body for care homes, said the number of caring home residents who died from a suspected coronavirus may have reached 7500.

On Wednesday, one caregiver said his group alone suffered hundreds of deaths. Jeremy Richardson, general manager of Four Seasons Health Care, said 240 residents died from confirmed or suspected Covid-19 through the company’s 187 homes.

Richardson said his care homes accounted for about 1 per cent of total care home space in the UK and added government figures on the issue were always “seriously underestimated”.

If the same patterns were uniformly seen across the UK, it could mean 24,000 nursing home deaths.

Data from Scotland suggested that deaths in nursing homes could soon outpace those in hospitals. Statistics from the National Records of Scotland showed the number of Covid-19 deaths in care homes jumped from nearly 60 per cent last week to 297.

The number of hospital deaths fell by 12.4 percent to 311. If that trend were to continue this week, the death rate in care homes linked to coronavirus would exceed that in hospitals for the first time.

Caroline Abrahams, the charity director of Age UK, said: “If true, this appalling statistic is an indictment of our collective failure across Europe to protect the elderly and disabled in settings where they must above all be safe.

“I know some scientists have said that the disaster deployed in care is inevitable due to the vulnerability of residents and the infection of the virus, but if we acted faster and more firmly to protect all the houses from care, things might not be so bad as they are today.

“We can’t stop now. We must continue to do everything we can to support the courageous staff in care homes in their effort to keep themselves and their customers safe and well. Good supplies of PPE (personal protective equipment), fairly easily accessible testing and quick medical backup for every caring home they are all key. “

Sally Copley, the director of policy at the Alzheimer’s Society, said the WHO figures reflect “the destructive scale of the terrible crisis facing domestic care”.

“With half of the deaths in Europe occurring in care homes, it seems unrealistic that this is just one in 10 in the UK,” she said.

“Unfortunately, without a proper test strategy in place, probably official British figures are currently under-reporting the true number of deaths in care homes. With 70 per cent of people in care homes with dementia, the coronavirus pandemic is terrifying for the people we supports. “

Asked how many worries about European deaths in Europe were from Britain, Dr Catherine Smallwood told the report that the WHO had not yet been provided with the latest updated figures.

The British government’s chief medical officer, Professor Chris Whitty, said he was “certain we will see a high mortality rate, unfortunately, in care homes as this is a very very vulnerable group”.

Care homeowners have expressed concerns about obtaining PPE and said the government is too slow to introduce tests for staff.

The news comes as the Government tries to recruit thousands more people to work in social care as the sector faces ongoing pressures due to the pandemic. The “take care of others, make a difference” campaign will encourage care providers to list gaps in a new website www.everydayisdifferent.com.

Meanwhile, Kluge warned of any steps to relax lock-in measures that need to be carefully considered and introduced gradually.

“Complaints could be our worst enemy at this time. We can’t allow ourselves to believe we are safe,” he said. “There’s no quick trace to the new normal. Make no mistake, we stay in very turbid water and will do that for a while.”

