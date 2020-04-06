Covid 19 coronavirus: US and UK help raise death toll during pandemic bears down

The United States and Britain spent one of their darkest weeks in vivid memory on Monday as the social and financial toll of the coronavirus pandemic deepened. Italy, Spain and France have seen signs that they are leveling the pandemic curve, yet have reported hundreds of people dying daily.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was infected last month, was hospitalized overnight in what his office described as a “precautionary step,” following persistent symptoms. The 55-year-old Conservative leader, who has had a fever for days, is the first known head of government to be ill.

He remained in charge of the government and awaited trial results on Monday.

“(I’m) sure that frustrates him a lot … (but) he’s still in charge,” Robert Jenrick, secretary of Housing and Communities, told the BBC. Yet Jenrick has not ruled out a longer stay in the hospital for Johnson.

Some severely hit European regions have seen hope – deaths and new infections have slowed in Spain, Italy and France. Leaders, however, warned that any gains could easily be reversed if people did not continue to adhere to strict social distance measures and national locks.

In Washington, US Surgeon General Jerome Adams offered a stern warning of the expected wave of deaths.

“This will be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment,” he told “Fox News Sunday.”

More than 9,600 people have died of the virus in the United States, and it leads the world to more than 337,000 confirmed infections.

Police are patrolling outside a hospital, where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is believed to be undergoing tests after suffering from coronary artery symptoms. Photo / AP

In New York, the US epicenter of the pandemic, daily confirmed deaths have dropped slightly, along with intensive care admissions and the number of patients who have needed breathing tubes. But New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has warned that it is “too early to tell” the meaning of the new numbers.

US President Donald Trump later suggested that the difficult weeks ahead could predict the turning of a corner.

“We are starting to see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Trump asserted in a White House evening report.

Louisiana health officials have reported 68 coronavirus-related deaths, the state’s largest jump in reported deaths since the outbreak.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said his state will return more than 400 of the 500 fans it received from the federal government so they can go to New York and other states most affected by the pandemic.

The view was bad in Britain, which reported more than 600 deaths on Sunday, surpassing Italy’s daily rise for the second day in a row. Italy still has, by far, the highest death rate of coronavirus deaths – almost 16,000, but pressure on the intensive care units of northern Italy has diminished so much that the most affected area of ​​Lombardy no longer airs patients to other regions.

In a rare televised address, Queen Elizabeth II called on the British to the occasion, while acknowledging the huge disruptions, distress and financial hardship they face. In the middle of the speech on Sunday evening, Johnson was admitted to the hospital.

“I hope that in the coming years, everyone will be proud of how they have responded to this challenge,” the 93-year-old monarch said. “And those who come after us will say that the British of this generation have been as strong as some.”

Worldwide, more than 1.2 million people were infected and nearly 70,000 died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, due to limited evidence, different ways that nations count the dead, and intentional under-reporting of some governments.

The virus is spread by microscopic drops from coughing or wheezing. For most people, the virus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia and death. More than 263,000 people have recovered worldwide.

In Asia, Japanese officials were considered to declare a state of emergency. Infections are growing in the country, which has the world’s third largest economy and its oldest population, but is not yet among the 25 hardest hit nations in the world.

In South Korea, which is praised for its heavy-handed testing to combat the virus, Deputy Health Minister Kim Gang-lip has voiced concerns about loose attitudes toward social distancing, saying he is putting the country at potential risk of an “outbreak.”

South Korea has reported 47 new cases of coronavirus, the smallest daily jump since Feb. 20, but growing infections have been linked to international arrivals as students and other South Korean nationals flock back from the West.

– AP

.