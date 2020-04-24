Covid 19 coronavirus: US death toll spends 50,000; world leaders launch viral plan

The U.S. death toll from Covid-19 has exceeded 50,000 because the nation has said it will not participate in a “landmark” plan launched by leaders and the World Health Organization.

The WHO has announced “border cooperation” to develop safe drugs, tests and vaccines against the virus along with German, French, British and UN leaders as well as Bill and Melinda Gates.

“Today there is a kind of political commitment from all these partners to ensure that when we have all these new tools, no one is left with those who can afford vaccines or therapists can buy them and (put) them at the disposal of the population, WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib said.

But there will be no U.S. involvement because President Trump has been very critical of the organization. The United States has recorded more than 50,000 deaths from the virus, out of a population of 330 million. More than 16,000 of the dead are in New York City.

Businesses in some U.S. states have rearranged their doors after similar moves in some European countries.

Hairdressers, massage clinics, nailers, bowling alleys, tattoo parlors and gyms were among companies given the green light to return to work, although reports indicated business was light. Some business owners said the lack of demand has led to an unchanging reopening.

It was a similar story in Germany, where some trade closure measures were eased this week.

Germany allowed smaller traders less than 800 sq. Km. Open up, provided they support social distance and hygiene measures.

Larger companies, such as car dealerships, bicycles and bookstores were also allowed to re-open as well as Ikea.

In Italy, where the strict stay at home has been credited with the crisis of that nation in some respects prevailing, authorities are now warning that home has become a dangerous place for many Italians.

Italian homes represent “the largest reservoir of infections,” said Massimo Galli, the director of the department of infectious diseases at the University Hospital Luigi Sacco in Milan. He called the cases “the possible resumption point of the epidemic in case of reopening”.

The family acts as a multiplier, said Andrea Crisanti, the top scientific advisor on the virus in the Veneto region.

“This is a buying time bomb,” he told the New York Times.

The situation of domestic infections appears not only in Italy, but in hot places such as the suburbs of New York and Paris and regions of Rome and Milan.

Australia recorded 6675 confirmed cases of Covid-19, including 2982 in New South Wales, 1343 in Victoria, 1026 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 548 in Western Australia, 207 in Tasmania, 105 in the Australian Capital Territory and 27 in the North Territory. Seventy-nine people died from the disease, but thousands recovered, ensuring the nation not only flattens the curve, but crushes it.

Meanwhile, a new study in Hong Kong says more than 232,000 people have been infected in the first wave of Covid-19 in mainland China – four times the official figures.

Researchers at the Hong Kong School of Public Health said the initial approach to China to diagnose cases was too narrow.

China reported more than 55,000 cases on Feb. 20, but according to a Hong Kong study published in the Lancet, the actual number would be much greater if the Covid-19 case definition, which was used later, was applied from the outset. .

So far, after going out several times to adjust death tolls, China has now reported more than 83,000 cases.

