Covid 19, coronavirus: US expels thousands to Mexico after cessation of asylum system

A US Border Patrol agent would not let Jackeline Reyes explain why she and her 15-year-old daughter fled Honduras and needed asylum, noting the coronavirus. It was only days after the Trump administration essentially shut down the nation’s asylum system.

“The agent told us about the virus and that we can’t go any further, but she didn’t let us talk or anything,” said Reyes, a 35-year-old who was transferred March 24 to Reynosa, Mexico, a violent border town. .

President Donald Trump’s administration relies on a rarely used public health law to repeal national and international immigration laws. People seeking refuge in the United States are whispered to the nearest border crossing and returned to Mexico with no chance to apply for asylum. Perhaps the most aggressive effect on immigration by a president who has reduced asylum is a top priority.

US Customs and Border Protection said nearly 10,000 Mexicans and Central Americans have been “expelled” to Mexico since the rules came into force on March 21. Mark Morgan, the agency’s acting commissioner, said the changes were “not about immigration.”

“What is happening now is a public health crisis triggered by a global pandemic that has resulted in a national crisis declared by this president to protect the health and safety of every American in this country,” he told reporters.

Mexico is giving critical support, agreeing to take migrants from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras, which accounted for more than half of all U.S. border arrests last year.

The Trump administration offered little detail about the rules that were not challenged in court. The lack of specifics means that the change garnered little attention when it was released on March 20, the same day Trump announced in a news conference that the southern border is closed to an inevitable trip.

The administration struck down a law that allowed the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ban outsiders if their entry created a “serious danger” for the spread of transmission disease. The United States has the most confirmed cases in the world by far. CD Director Dr Robert Redfield issued a 30-day order and said he may extend it.

Border Patrol agents detain a man during a protest near the border with Tijuana, Mexico. Photo / AP

“The administration is capable of doing what they have always wanted to do,” said Aaron Reichlin-Melnick, a policy adviser to the U.S. Immigration Council, who criticized the administration. “I don’t see this slowing down.”

Mexico has said it will not take unaccompanied children and other “vulnerable people.” Carlos Gonzalez Gutierrez, consul general of Mexico in San Diego, said that includes people over the age of 65, pregnant or sick.

The United States is also returning Central American children traveling with grandparents, siblings and other relatives, said a congressional aide, who was briefed by customs and border protection officials and spoke on condition of anonymity, as the information was not intended for public release. Previously, children who were not with parents or guardians were considered unaccompanied and automatically included in the asylum system.

The health risks of keeping migrants in crowded spaces like Border Patrol stations were “the touchstone of this order,” Redfield wrote. He said exceptions could be considered to immediately expel someone, but he did not elaborate.

“If someone is deemed to have the right level of fear, they will be prosecuted on a case-by-case basis,” Morgan, the acting CBP chief, said Thursday.

An internal Border Patrol memo obtained by ProPublica offers some details on exemptions: An agent who determines that a migrant claims a “reportedly credible” fear of being tortured can be referred for further screening under the UN Convention Against Torture, a lesser form of asylum. more difficult to apply for.

CBP spokesman Matthew Dyman declined to comment on the memo this week.

“Obtaining and posting leaked information is a great way to degrade trust and communication between CBP and the media,” he said.

Border Patrol trucks leave migrants at Meerscheidt Recreation Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Photo / AP

Under the rules, agents take migrants to the nearest border crossing in specially designated vehicles and avoid stations, minimizing the risk of exposure to the virus. Those not sent to Mexico are flown to their home countries.

CBP said it had less than 100 people in detention, down from a peak of more than 19,000 over the past year overriding border crossings. During the first 11 days of the new rules, 6375 people were expelled on the Mexican border and 20 on the Canadian border.

Ten Senate Democrats sent a letter to Homeland Security acting secretary Chad Wolf, who oversees border agencies, saying the Trump administration seemed to have “conceded sweeping powers to essentially expel large, unknown numbers of individuals reaching our border.”

“A public health crisis does not give the Executive Branch a free pass to violate constitutional rights, nor does it give the Executive Branch permission to operate outside the law,” they wrote Wednesday.

For Kings and others sent to Mexico, they do not know what will happen. She tried to go home to Honduras despite learning that her brother had been killed there and her mother and 7-year-old daughter fled to the Nicaraguan border, but she remained in Mexico while the virus closed borders in Central America.

Reyes said she joined dozens who illegally entered the Guatemalan mountains to try to reach Honduras, but were stopped by soldiers and returned to Mexico, where she was quarantined in a migrant shelter.

Four adults and seven children expelled from Texas also crossed into the mountains and are now hiding at a house in Guatemala because of a fireplace linked to the virus.

“We want to leave now, but I don’t know who can help us,” said Fanny Jaqueline Ortiz, from Honduras, who was with her 12- and 3-year-old daughters. “There’s no transport, no bus, nothing.”

Many Mexican shelters have closed, leaving many locked up in violent cities or relying on relatives in the United States to send money.

Trump’s previous policies aimed at asylum but stopped rejecting it altogether, recognizing the 1951 UN Refugee Convention to provide shelter for displaced people and a 1980 US law that established the asylum system.

