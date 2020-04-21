Covid-19 coronavirus: US first order test that allows self-swab at home

US health regulators today approved the first coronavirus test, which allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new method that could help expand testing options in most states.

The LabCorp test will initially only be available to physicians and first responders under physician orders. The sample will still need to be submitted for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic laboratories across the United States.

Allowing people to self-care at home would help reduce infectious risks for frontline doctors and help maintain protective gear.

New York will create a reserve of medical supplies to guard against future coronary heart disease outbreaks and other emergencies, Mayor Bill De Blasio said https://t.co/uYZ0LxjC5m

– The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 21, 2020

For the home test, people are initially screened using an online questionnaire. If authorized, LabCorp will send a test kit to your home. The kit includes cotton swabs, a collection tube, an insulated bag and a box to ship the sample to LabCorp. To take a sample, a cotton swab is taped into each nose. The test results are posted online on a secure company website.

The company said it will make the test available in the coming weeks. Each kit will cost $ 119 ($ 200). The kits will not be available in Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island. Those states have laws banning testing with domestic sample collection boxes, according to LabCorp.

Initially, the Food and Drug Administration required doctors, wearing masks, gloves and other protective gear, to collect all the samples of possible coronary heart disease patients, usually by sticking a long swab down their nose or throat.

More recently, the FDA has endorsed the self-swab method. The LabCorp test is the first that allows it to be done at home without professional supervision.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said in a statement that the agency authorized the self-hoc test based on data showing it was “as safe and accurate as a sample collection at a medical office, hospital or other site.”

– AP

. (tagsTranslate) World