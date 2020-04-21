Covid 19 coronavirus: US man who dismissed coronavirus as ‘political ploy’ dies from virus

A US man who rejected the Covid-19 pandemic as a “political plan” and garbage lockout protocols has died of coronavirus.

John McDaniel of Columbus passed away last Wednesday, one month after taking off social media to eject a series of aggressive messages denouncing Covid-19’s legitimacy.

“Does anyone intend to say that this Covid-19 is a political plan? Asking a friend. Prove me,” he wrote on March 13.

He then struck at Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who ordered state lockdown, including the closing of bars and restaurants.

McDaniel, 60, said the virus should not stop people living their lives.

“If what I’m hearing is sure that DeWine ordered all pubs and restaurants to be closed, I say bulls!

“He does not have that authority. If you are sick of getting sick, don’t go out. It should not prevent those of us from living our lives.

“The madness must stop.”

The 60-year-old’s Facebook page has since been deleted.

His obituary confirmed that he died “with his loving family on the side of complications from Covid-19”.

His family has since pleaded with residents to exercise social distance.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses at Marion General Hospital and to all the staff of Riverside Methodist Hospital for all they have done to try and save Johnny’s life from Covid-19. We would also like to remind everyone to continue practicing socially. distance to guard each other. “

McDaniel leaves behind a wife and two children and will have a lively funeral service on Wednesday.

“You couldn’t have known a more loving and loyal husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend,” the little girl said.

