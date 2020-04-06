Covid 19 coronavirus: US ‘wasted’ months before preparing for a pandemic

After the first alarms sounded in early January that an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China may spark a global pandemic, the Trump administration wasted nearly two months, which could be used to strengthen the federal stockpile of critically needed medical supplies and equipment.

A review of federal purchasing contracts by the Associated Press shows that federal agencies have largely waited until mid-March to begin placing bulk orders for N95 respiratory masks, mechanical ventilators, and other equipment needed by frontline physicians.

At the time, hospitals in several US states treated thousands of infected patients without proper equipment and requested shipments from the Strategic National Station. That federal cache of supplies was created more than 20 years ago to help bridge the gaps and shortages in the medical and pharmaceutical supply chains during a national emergency.

Stock medical supplies are housed in the Jacob Javits Center, which will become a temporary hospital in response to the Covid-19 explosion in New York City. Photo / AP

Now, after three months of the crisis, that storage is nearly depleted as the number of patients requiring critical care increases. Some state and local officials report receiving broken ventilators and decades of drying masks.

“We basically wasted two months,” Kathleen Sebelius, secretary of health and human services during the Obama administration, told AP.

Until mid-January, US officials could see that hospitals in China’s Hubei province were overwhelmed by infected patients, and many were left to rely on belly-breathing machines. Italy soon followed, with hospitals climbing doctors, beds and equipment.

HHS did not answer questions about why federal officials expected to order medical supplies until shares run critically low. But President Donald Trump has asserted that the federal government should back down states when it comes to dealing with the pandemic.

When an AP reporter tried to ask Trump about the issue on Sunday (US time), the president cut the question.

“Awful, the military, what they have done is a miracle,” Trump said with a fit of anger. “What they have done is a miracle to get all these things done. What they have done for states is incredible.”

Trump then finished the briefing and took off the podium.

Trump and his appointees have urged state and local governments, and hospitals, to buy their own masks and breathing machines, saying requests for the dwindling national stock should be a last resort.

“The notion of the federal stock is supposed to be our stock,” Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and adviser, said in a White House report on Thursday. “It’s not supposed to be state-owned warehouses they use at the time.”

Emergency preparedness and response experts have expressed dismay at such statements, saying that the federal government should take the lead in ensuring that medical supplies are available and distributed where they are most needed.

“States don’t have the purchasing power of the federal government. They don’t have the ability to manage a deficit like the federal government. They don’t have the logistical power of the federal government,” said Sebelius, who served as governor of Kansas before operating the health care system. of the nation.

Because of the broken federal response to Covid-19, heads of state say they are now bidding against federal agencies and each other for scarce supplies, causing prices to fall.

“You will now literally call a company and say, ‘Well, California just bans you,'” Governor Andrew M Cuomo, D-NY, said on Tuesday. “It’s like being on eBay with 50 other states, bidding on a fan.”

For nearly a month, Trump has been countering calls by Cuomo and others to use his authority under the U.S. Defense Production Act to order companies to increase production of ventilators and personal protective equipment. He suggested that the private sector act quite independently.

More than three months after China unveiled the first Covid-19 cases, Trump finally relented last week, saying he would order companies to ramp up production of critical supplies. At that time, confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the United States were increasing to the highest in the world. Now, the number of people infected in the United States has risen to more than 312,000 and the number of dead has increased to 8,500.

Trump spent January and February lowering the threat of the new virus. He issued warnings of a pandemic reaching the United States as a deception perpetuated by Democrats and the media. As the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of a global public health emergency on January 30, Trump assured the American people that the virus is “very well under control” and he predicted a “very good ending.”

His administration was so confident that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on February 7 that the U.S. government was airing nearly 18 tons of donated respiratory masks, surgical masks, gowns and other medical supplies to China.

On February 24, the White House sent an initial $ 2.5 billion funding request to Congress to address the coronary heart disease outbreak. The following day, federal health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the virus is spreading rapidly in the United States and predicted that disruptions to daily life could be “severe,” including school and business closures.

Undeterred, HHS Secretary Alex Azar told lawmakers on February 27 that “the immediate risk to the American public remains low.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, Ambassador and Coronavirus White House Coordinator, owns a 3M N95 mask as Vice President Mike Pence visits 3M headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota. Photo / AP

During those crucial early weeks, when the United States was able to track the spread of the disease and contain it, hardly anyone was tested after a series of federal discouragements led to a shortage of trials and testing.

Without data showing how widespread the disease was, federal and state governments have not prepared.

In mid-March, hospitals in New York, Seattle and New Orleans reported an increase in hospitalized patients. Doctors and nurses took to social media to voice their alarm about declining supplies of such basic equipment as masks and gowns.

Trump has accused some Democratic rulers of exaggerating the need and has despised those who have criticized the federal response as complaining and snakes.

Naval crew members Ruby Princess have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving treatment at Sydney’s Royal Prince Alfred Hospital. Video / Sky News Australia

“I want them to be grateful,” Trump said on March 27.

At the start of the crisis, a HHS spokesperson said the Strategic National Supply Company has about 13 million N95 respiratory masks, which filter about 95 percent of all liquid or airborne particles and are critical to preventing healthcare providers from becoming infected. That is only a small part of what hospitals need to protect their workers, who would normally wear a new mask for each patient, but who are now often discharged only for days.

Trump during a White House report on March 26 claimed he inherited an “empty shelf” from the Obama administration, but added that “we are really filling it, and we’re filling it quickly.”

Federal purchase records, however, show that the Trump administration has delayed making large orders for additional supplies until the virus has taken root and spread.

HHS first announced its intention to purchase 500 million N95 masks on March 4, with plans to roll them out over the next 18 months. The following day, Congress spent $ 8.3 billion on coronary virus spending, more than three times what the White House originally requested.

Maura Lewinger lost her husband to COVID-19. Video / CNN

Eight days later, on March 13, Trump declared the outbreak a national emergency. That was almost six weeks after WHO’s action. At that time, thousands of American schools were closed, the National Basketball Association had already given its season a temporary hiatus and there were 1,700 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

The government has already sent tens of thousands of masks, gloves and clothing from the supply to Washington State, which was hit early by a coronary virus outbreak. But state officials even said the supplies were not enough.

Federal contract records show that HHS made an initial order on March 12 for $ 4.8 million of N95 masks from 3M, the largest U.S. manufacturer, which had stunted production weeks earlier in response to the pandemic. HHS followed with a larger order of $ 173 million on March 21, but those contracts do not require 3M to begin deliveries to the national stock until the end of April. That’s after the White House projected that the pandemic would reach its peak.

On Thursday, Trump threatened in a tweet “to hit 3M strongly” with a Defense Production order, saying the company “will be priced high!” He gave no specifics.

HHS declined this past week to say how many N95 masks are on hand. But on March 31, the White House said more than 11.6 million were distributed to state and local governments from the national stock – about 90 percent of what was available earlier this year.

Dr. Robert Kadlec, the assistant secretary of preparedness and response at HHS, testified before Congress last month that the country would need about 3.5 billion N-95 respirators to get through the pandemic, but the national supply chain then had only about 1 percent of that amount.

Greg Burel, director of the Strategic National Stock Exchange from 2007 until his retirement earlier this year, said the cache was only intended to serve as a short-term “bridge stock.”

The provision was created in 1999 to prevent supply chain disruptions due to Y2K’s anticipated computer problems. It expanded after 9/11 to prepare for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear attacks. Congress provided money in 2006 to prepare for a possible flu pandemic, though Burel said much of that stock was used during the H1N1 flu outbreak three years later.

“There’s never enough money to buy everything we want to see on those shelves,” said Burel, who emphasized that the stock uses its annual funding to prepare itself for a wide range of potential threats.

“In most cases, commercially available products such as masks can be purchased quantitatively at the time of the event.”

This time it didn’t work that way. As AP reported last month, much of the world’s supply of N95 masks and other basic medical supplies is made in China, the first nation hit by Covid-19. As a result, the Chinese government has demanded that its producers reserve N95 respirators for home use. China has resumed exports of the precious masks only in recent days.

Experts now worry that the United States will also soon exhaust its supply of fans, which can cost more than $ 12,000 each.

The White House said on Tuesday that it had distributed nearly half of the respiratory machines in the grocery store, which at the beginning of March had 16,660; some of them dated to the fury of buying after 9/11. An additional 2,425 came out for care.

“I’m talking to you about what I know is an increasingly difficult time. A time of disruption in the life of our country: a disruption that has brought sadness to some, financial hardship to many, and enormous changes to our daily lives. … everything, “she said.

Cuomo said New York may need up to 40,000 fans to deal with the outbreak, which is already overwhelming hospitals there.

During March, governors and mayors of large cities urged Trump to use his authority under the Defense Production Act to direct private companies to ramp up fan production. Not until last week did Trump finally say he would use that power to order General Motors to start manufacturing ventilators – a job the company has already announced has begun.

The federal government made an effort to prepare itself for the need for wind turbines, but was allowed to languish. Since 2014, HHS has paid a private company, Respironics Inc, $ 13.8 million to develop a cheaper, less complicated fan that could buy on a large scale to replenish the national stock. In September, HHS placed a $ 32.8 million order with the Dutch-owned company for 10,000 of the new model, set for delivery by 2022, federal contracts show.

Respironics parent company Royal Philips said it plans to double US production of fans to 2,000 a week by the end of May.

Steve Klink, a spokesman for Royal Philips in Amsterdam, said the company is now focused on producing its other business models and will deliver the first fans to the national stock by August, long after the White House will project Covid-19 cases.

Trump, who pledged on March 27 that his administration will make 100,000 more fans available “within 100 days,” said on Thursday that he would use the Defense Product Law to order Respironics and other wind producers to increase production.

It is not clear that Trump’s mandate would translate to the 100,000 new fans he promised. In a report by the House Control and Reform Committee last week, top officials from the Federal Emergency Relief Agency said that 100,000 fans would be available in late June “at the earliest”.

Cuomo predicted Friday that New York would be sold out within days. With coronavirus deaths in its state, the governor has vowed to use his authority to seize ventilators, masks and protective gear from private hospitals that do not use them.

Meanwhile, federal health authorities are lowering standards.

New guidance from the Food and Drug Administration allows hospitals to use emergency ventilators commonly used in ambulances and anesthetic gas machines instead of standard ventilators. The agency also said that night-time CPAP machines used to treat sleep apnea and snoring could also be used to keep coronavirus patients breathing, as a last resort.

The CDC advised doctors of medical care last month to use homemade masks or bandannas if they are running out of proper gear. Hospitals across the country have issued urgent requests for volunteers who know how to sew.

President Trump has provided his own input, suggesting that Americans without access to factory-produced masks could cover their faces with scarves.

“A scarf is highly recommended by professionals,” Trump said during a White House briefing Wednesday. “And I think, in a certain way, depending on the fabric – I think, in a certain way, a scarf is better. It’s actually better.”

– AP

