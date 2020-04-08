Covid 19 coronavirus: Venezuelan Caribbean island is out in pandemic

They spent the week on sex-and-drug foods: dancing on white-sand beaches and strolling on a paradise Caribbean island with prostitutes from Europe, some snapping selfies with famous reggaeton artists. But unknown to several children of Venezuela’s ruling elite, the coronavirus spread among them.

For some of Venezuela’s very willing “Bolichicos” – the privileged offspring of the socialist revolution – the party did not cease amid a widespread pandemic in a country already in crisis.

So far, the virus has claimed only seven confirmed fatalities in Venezuela. But the potential is high for the pandemic to overwhelm an already crippled health system where hospitals lack water, electricity and supplies. It’s unclear how many people became ill last month in the Los Roques archipelago. But a rogue party, which has become a mass infection, raised concerns at the highest level of government and condemned Venezuelans locked up at home for weeks.

“There was a party on an island, and almost everyone at the party testified positively,” embarrassed Chief Nicolas Maduro said on state television on March 20.

Three days later, as embarrassing Instagram posts leaked under the hashtag CoronavirusParty, he declined.

“Who wants to criticize a party? They didn’t know they were sick,” said Maduro, who was indicted by the United States last month for narcotics charges.

Whether it’s crowds of Miami beaches during spring break or hidden ravines in Spain and Italy in the early days of the pandemic, celebrations between the young and the rich have been hard to come by.

In Latin America, the most unequal region in the world, it blames elites for importing the virus. In Mexico, for example, nearly 20 people were infected after returning from a ski trip to Vail, Colorado. But the poor, lacking medical care, and difficult to maintain informal jobs – who support the weight.

In Venezuela, suffering from food and medicines that forced 5 million to flee, plentiful celebrations are even worse.

It is also difficult to see such pockets of wealth in the midst of incessant propaganda exterminating the hard workers. The celebrations in Los Roques were organized by several government businessmen, according to two people familiar with the meetings, who spoke about anonymity for fear of retaliation.

While neither of the two people who spoke to the Associated Press were at the party, they attended other meetings with the same group and made contact with several of the departed.

Among the young resellers was Jesus Amoroso, the son of Maduro’s top anti-corruption official, who was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department for allegedly undermining Venezuela’s democracy.

The two people said that Venezuelan prostitutes from Madrid and London were driven just before the air trip was closed to Spain, one of the nations hardest hit by the pandemic.

A smaller group has crossed paths with two famous Puerto Rican reggaeton artists, Zion and Justin Quiles, who are seen with Amoroso on a sunbathing boat in photos and videos on social media.

A spokesperson said Zion and Quiles were on the islands to shoot a video and did not attend any social events. Both tested negative for the virus.

In a nation plagued by misery, Los Roques is an oasis for the few who can afford it, including helpers and relatives of top officials who travel by private plane to the tiny island band. Parties in the cluster of tiny islands have become more popular, with Miami, Madrid and New York out of reach after U.S. sanctions have eliminated access to foreign bank accounts and easy travel. Among them are the sons of Maduro, according to the two people, though no one attended the latest meeting.

Usually, the parties introduce 2C-B psychedelic drugs – known as “pink cocaine” for their high price and pink, powdery substance, the two people said.

One of them provided a video of the recent soiree, showing bikini-clad women dancing on March 11 at a beach in front of a home rented by an exiled Venezuelan banker.

According to a third person familiar with the situation, the next day a larger area set off in several boats to a popular spot, which locals call “Corrupt Cay.”

They did not know the virus had spread.

“Certainly one of the girls had the virus and no one knew it,” a local resident and participant said in an audio message leaked on social media.

The man whose authenticity was controlled by one of the two people who used to attend the festivities told how he and his girlfriend had to be evacuated with high fevers. He said six people had tested positive for the virus.

The party ended with a swing: everyone was tested, and some, embarrassed, closed their social accounts.

Others defended their actions.

“Suck it,” Amoroso said on Instagram with a photo showing him in front of a luxury SUV, middle fingers raised.

Last week, police arrested several people who were in Los Roques, including the suspected mistress of senior prostitutes, after breaking into a multi-year party in a high-class home in Caracas.

Officers found a handgun, ecstasy pills and eight women belonging to a suspected prostitution ring, according to the police report. Of the 18 arrested for violating Maduro’s ban on large rallies, two have testified positive for the virus, according to police.

The scandal still ranks people in Petare’s Caracas slum. Michael Rengifo, who drives a motorcycle taxi, said he was dismayed by reports of the rich throwing parties while the country was blocked.

“We strive to eat, but they run free, drinking, chasing girls without a second thought for the rest of us,” the 38-year-old said.

“Here, we’re fighting just to get by.”

