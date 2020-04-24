Covid 19 coronavirus: Virus struggles to survive in sunlight, high temperatures, White House claims

Sunlight and high temperatures help stop the spread of coronavirus on hard surfaces, according to preliminary results of a study by the U.S. government.

Covid-19 is also struggling to survive on surfaces with high humidity, the results suggest, adding hope that a summer heatwave could help alleviate the health crisis.

Information from scientists working on behalf of the Department of Homeland Security at the White House in turn found that the risk “transmission of outdoor surfaces is lower during daylight hours.”

“Sunlight destroys the virus quickly,” reads the document, initially leaked to the Yahoo News website.

The results warned, however, that surrounded areas with low humidity, such as aircraft barracks, “may require additional care to minimize risk of transmission.”

DHS declined to answer questions about the findings, which are yet to be published, but scientists responsible for a similar study in London told The Telegraph that the results came as no surprise.

The Telegraph revealed last month how researchers at the UCL Institute for Health Information found infections of three common coronaviruses followed a seasonal pattern in England, with many numbers during winter and about simultaneously with flu.

Cases peaked in February, but only small amounts of the virus were transmitted in the summer months, with infections falling rapidly from May and no longer growing until the end of the year.

“Our findings support the idea that in the UK we could see sustained but lower levels of coronavirus transmission in the summer, but this may reverse in winter if there is still a large susceptible population at that point,” Dr Rob Aldridge, of UCL . , he said.

“However, given that this is a new virus, we don’t know if this seasonal pattern will last over the summer due to high levels of susceptibility in the population. That’s why it’s important that we all act now to follow the current health. Advice. Wash your hands and stay at home means you not only reduce your risk of getting COVID-19, but also protect others by greatly reducing the possibility of the virus spreading further in the community. ”

The findings are consistent with previous research in other countries that show that coronaviruses are seasonal in winter in temperate climates, with greater variation in tropical regions.

A separate review from Yale University also found that the cold, dry air of winter helps coronavirus spread among humans. But as humidity increases during spring and summer, the risk of transmission of the virus through airborne things decreases both outside and in places in places like offices.

