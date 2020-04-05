Covid 19 coronavirus: What you need to know about Sunday’s big developments

The number of coronavirus cases in New Zealand has exceeded 1000, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern emphasizes the positives as new classification rules are implemented. Get all the important news and read the full stories in the links below.

Key developments in NZ

• Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand has apparently avoided the exponential growth in Kovid-19 cases that have hit countries overseas, but urges people not to risk success so far and to continue enforcing lock-in rules. As for those who continue to make those rules, Ardern said there are “still some people I will charitably describe as idiots.” Her comments came because CEO of Health Ashley Bloomfield revealed that there were 89 new cases of coronavirus in New Zealand – 48 confirmed cases and 41 probable cases. It brings the total number of cases in New Zealand to 1039. There are 15 people in hospital, including three in ICUs; one in Wellington and two in Auckland, with two in critical condition.

• A new health notice has been issued, leaving no doubt as to what Kiwis can and cannot do in a lock. According to the rules announced this weekend, it is now clear – fishing, swimming, surfing, hunting and hunting. Kiwis had previously been advised not to participate in these activities during the Covid-19 closure, but the ban became official in recent laws published on the government’s Covid-19 website. That more explicit guidance has yet to reach some surfers, with police crippling those who challenge the ban this morning.

Police cling to surfers at Piha Beach. Photo / Alex Burton

• The Ministry of Health says more than 700 close contacts are tracked daily, but there is still no sign of using bluetooth technology, which researchers said was essential, as hand-contact tracking cannot keep pace with how fast Covid-19 is. spreads. The contact traceability of public health units has been monitored, and expert epidemiologists have repeatedly argued that it is necessary to facilitate the contact-tracking capacity of New Zealand.

Listen live for Newstalk ZB’s coronavirus coverage



Deep down

• Tens of thousands of New Zealanders unemployed as a result of the Covid-19 explosion. Many of them will experience the wellness system for the first time. What can they expect, and will the system help? Isaac Davison explores.

• Keeping the flames of love burning isn’t always easy – even in a world where candlelit restaurants are open and spouses can stroll the beach at sunset. So how do New Zealand couples maintain their passion in the world of Covid-19 locked in? New flames, newborns, young parents and those over half a century old together tell Ben Leahy how they are living the love of coronavirus age.

Around the world

• Both the United Kingdom and the United States have recorded their deadliest days of the coronavirus pandemic to date. In the UK, another 708 deaths have been reported, while people have been told to stay indoors despite hot, sunny weather. The total number of deaths recorded in the UK is now 4353, with more than 41,000 cases confirmed. In the United States, more than 1000 people died in just one day, raising their total death toll to 8,000. More than 30,000 new cases were also confirmed for the first time, pushing their total infection above 290,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the most confirmed coronavirus cases of any country in the world – more than twice the rate of Italy, which has the second most cases.

‘There will be a lot of death’ – Trump speaks to the press about the US government’s response to COVID-19. Video / AP

• Police launched a criminal investigation into Carnival Australia’s behavior amid Princess Ruby’s debacle, which saw 2,700 passengers disembark from the ship in Sydney despite passengers showing coronary artery symptoms. The release of the Ruby Princess on March 19 was considered one of the biggest “disasters” in Australia’s fight against the pandemic. So far, more than 620 passengers have tested positive for Covid-19. This number accounts for 10 per cent of Australia’s confirmed cases.

Business update

• Things are bad for the economy – but, given that New Zealand faces huge challenges in the months ahead – Liam Dann looks at eight reasons New Zealand is good at tackling the pandemic.

• If you lost your income or face that prospect, it is very easy to be overwhelmed. But, acting is always better than failure, and Diana Clement offers the best tips and advice on how to cope.

In sport

• The NRL are optimistic about a June return, and are considering some radical changes to impact their competition. Meanwhile, while horse racing has been discontinued in New Zealand, it is still advancing in Australia, which means that the superstars of New Zealand racing will become the protagonists of Australian racing for the remainder of 2020.

Check out our graph for the latest case numbers in New Zealand.

. [TagsToTranslate] New Zealand World [s] Front – Top Stories [Politics] Coronavirus [s] Health