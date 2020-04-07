Covid 19 coronavirus: White House pushes downward malaria drug for virus

President Donald Trump and his administration yesterday backed their out-of-distribution promise of a malaria drug not yet officially approved to combat the new coronary virus, though scientists say more tests are needed before it can be proven safe and effective against Covid-19.

Peter Navarro, Trump’s trade adviser, championed hydroxyl chlorine in television interviews a day after the president publicly credited his medication for lowering the toll of the coronavirus pandemic.

“What I do know is I’m not a doctor,” Trump said Monday. “But I have common sense.”

Trump has made a promise on the drug as he understands ways to sound hopeful in the face of serious death pressure and with the worst weeks yet to come to the United States. The virus has killed more than 10,000 there and measures to contain its spread have caused a painful economic influence and all but freezing life in large parts of the country.

But medical officials warn it is dangerous to hack into unproven resources, and even Trump experts have warned against it.

President of the American Medical Association, Dr. Patrice Harris, said she would not personally prescribe the drug for a coronavirus patient, saying that the risks of severe side effects are “excellent and too significant to mitigate” without large studies that shows that the drug is safe and effective. .

Harris warned of the high risk of the drug causing heart rhythm problems.

“People have their health to lose,” she said. “Your heart could stop.”

In a heartwarming room of the White House’s coronavirus task force on Sunday, Navarro challenged the top American expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, over his concerns about recommending the drug only on ignorant anecdotal evidence.

Navarro, who has no formal medical training, erupted at Fauci, raising his voice and claiming that the study reports he collected were enough to recommend the drug widely, according to a man familiar with the exchange, who spoke on condition of anonymity. .

• Covid19.govt.nz: The government’s official Covid-19 advisory website

Fauci has repeatedly said that current studies provide only anecdotal findings that the drug works. In response, Navarro told CNN yesterday: “I would have two words for you: ‘second opinion’.”

Hydroxychloroquine is officially approved to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, not Covid-19. Small, preparatory studies have suggested that it may help prevent the new coronavirus from entering cells and may help patients remove the virus earlier. But those showed mixed results.

Doctors are already prescribing the malaria drug to patients with Covid-19, a practice known as off-label prescribing. Research studies are now beginning to test whether the drugs really help Covid-19 patients, and the Food and Drug Administration has allowed the drug into the national stock as an option for doctors to consider.

But the drug has major potential side effects, especially for the heart, and Fauci said more testing is needed before it is clear that the drug works against the virus and is safe for use.

Navarro told Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends that doctors in New York City hospitals are already distributing the drug to patients with Covid-19 and that health care providers are looking into it in hopes of being protected from infection. Although he acknowledged the debate with Fauci, Navarro said the focus was on whether the administration should send 29 million doses of the drug to Federal Emergency Agency stores in tough cities.

“The media is trying to exploit it as a big, big debate, but I can tell you that in the ballroom the decision was sound and it was unanimous,” Navarro said.

Asked about his credentials for pushing the drug, Navarro cited his doctorate in social science and said that “in the fog of war, we may risk more than we otherwise would.”

“I would bet on President Trump’s intuition about this one,” he added.

Administration officials say Trump’s embrace of the drug stems from his desire to give “hope” to the American people as the death toll grows and he looks to avoid political consequences of the outbreak.

Some limited studies have been conducted on the use of hydroxyloroquine and antibiotic azithromycin together to treat Covid-19, but they did not include critical control groups that scientists use to validate the conclusions.

Researchers in China, for example, reported that cough, pneumonia, and fever appeared to improve earlier among 31 patients given hydroxyloroquinoline compared to 31 others who did not receive the drug, but fewer people in the comparison group had a cough or fever to begin with.

Many questions have arisen about another study in France. Some of the 26 people given hydroxyloroquinoline in that test were not counted in the final results, including three who got worse and were sent to intensive care, one who died a day later, after a test negative for the virus and one who stopped treatment for nausea. .

The French study was published in the journal International Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy. The president of the society wrote on his website that the report “did not conform to the expected standard of society”, especially to explain what patients were included and excluded, and how their safety was guaranteed.

At least one other world leader has also been promoting drugs.

Brazil’s president, Jair Bolsonaro, praised the benefits of hydroxylchlorinquinone and azithromycin, saying he heard reports of 100-percent efficacy when administered at the right doses.

On Monday, he shared a video on social media of Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, interviewing a doctor who claimed he had successfully treated hundreds of coronavirus patients with the drugs.

Trump’s interest in the drug has been fueled in part by coverage by conservative media.

On March 16, Fox News hosted a segment on a small French study promoting the effectiveness of hydroxyloroquinoline in the treatment of coronavirus. Hours later, lawyer Gregory Rigano appeared on a primetime show and said evidence suggested it could remove the body “completely” from the virus.

Almost immediately, as the projections of the virus’s impact on the nation grew more horrific, the promise of the drug bounced around the conservative media’s chamber. Just three days later, Trump himself made the first mention of the drug.

Among the loudest voices in the president’s ear was Giuliani, who spoke to Trump about the drug and recommended it in interviews and his new podcast. He hosted, as guests, several experts on the drug and made some late-night phone calls to the White House residence.

Read more: Cuban 19 coronavirus: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged intensive care

Covid 19 coronavirus: Bodies are “likely” to be temporarily buried in New York City parks

Covid 19 coronavirus: Why the United States is on the brink of disaster

“I discussed it with the president after he talked about it,” Giuliani said. “I told him what I have about drugs. Others around him believe it, too.”

President Donald Trump Jr.’s son last week tweeted a link to an article about the potential success of the drugs and added: “Expect others to edit that. Democrats and the media must be really upset because they tried to destroy @realdonaldtrump to be hoping this will happen. “

Among Europe, recent growth has also been demanded for drugs, even as regulators caution against their illicit use.

Last week, the European Medicines Agency warned doctors that because there is no evidence yet on the effectiveness of the drugs, they should only be used in clinical trials or under emergency drug use.

The jump in demand for drugs has meant, in some cases, that patients who rely on hydroxylchlorine for lupus or other conditions see their supplies diverted to Covid-19.

If hydroxylchlorine works well against Covid-19, its sales would jump, but pharmaceutical analysts say they are unaware of any company or individual seeking to make a windfall. That’s because there is so much competition and the vast majority of prescriptions filled are for generals.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which develops in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illnesses, including pneumonia, and death.

.