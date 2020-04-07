The World Health Organization (WHO) has come under pressure to recommend that governments close wildlife markets to prevent future pandemics.

More than 200 conservative and savage groups have signed an open letter calling on WHO to do everything possible to close markets such as the one in Wuhan, China, believed to be “ground zero” of the Covid-19 explosion.

The evidence suggests that the virus has animal origins, probably from bats, and may have originated from “wet markets” where live and dead children are sold for food.

This led to a temporary ban on the markets imposed by the Chinese government.

Until January, these markets sold animals such as live fowl, wolf puppies and pangolins kept in small cages, often in dirty conditions, where they incubate diseases that can spill over into human populations.

Wild animals have always carried viruses, but global wildlife trade worth $ 1 billion, agricultural intensification, clearing and urbanization have all brought people closer to wildlife.

About 70 percent of emerging infectious diseases in humans are zoonotic in origin, say scientists, and nearly 1.7 million undiscovered viruses can exist in wildlife.

Previous global epidemics, including severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Ebola, have been linked to viruses transmitted from animals to humans.

The letter calls on the WHO to recommend to governments worldwide that they bring permanent bans on live wildlife markets and take action to close or limit wildlife trade to reduce the threat to human health.

The letter was co-ordinated by the charitable wildlife creator Born Free and its partners at Lion Coalition, and is supported by organizations including the Bat Conservation Trust, the International Fund for Animal Welfare and the London Zoological Society.

Dr Mark Jones, Head of Policy at Born Free, said: “Once Covid-19 is hopefully behind us, returning to business as usual cannot be an option.”

The United Nations biodiversity chief said she supports such a global ban on wild animal markets. Elizabeth Maruma Mrema said there were clear links between the destruction of nature and new human diseases.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, America’s best infectious disease expert and the face of the national response to the pandemic, said the world community must press China and other nations that host such markets to shut them down.

“It just disturbs my mind how – when we have so many diseases that result from that unusual human-animal interface – that we don’t just turn it off,” Fauci told Fox News.

A survey of the savage WWF charity, conducted in March among 5000 participants from Hong Kong, Japan, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, found 93 percent supported by their governments to eliminate illegal and unregulated markets.

Marco Lambertini, CEO of WWF International, said: “Taking action now, for humans as well as the many wild species threatened by consumption and trade, is crucial to our overall survival.”

