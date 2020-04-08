Covid 19 coronavirus: Wisconsin voters wait hours

Despite federal health recommendations, thousands of Wisconsin voters have waited long lines outside overcrowded polls so they can participate in a presidential primary that tested the limits of electoral politics amid a pandemic.

Thousands more remained at home, unwilling to risk their health even as Republican officials pushed for the election in the midst of staying home. But many of the potential voters who stayed in their homes complained that the absentee ballots they asked for never appeared.

Pregnant and infected by the coronavirus, 34-year-old Hannah Gleeson was waiting for the missing ballot she requested last week.

Hundreds of voters in Wisconsin are waiting in line to vote in polls for the state’s presidential primary. Photo / AP

“It seems really unfair and undemocratic and unconstitutional,” said Gleeson, who works at a relief center in Milwaukee. “I think it’s the best suppression of voters.”

Investigations began to close on Tuesday night, but a court ruling appeared to prevent results from being released earlier than next Monday.

Joe Biden hopes the state will help deliver a blowout blow to Bernie Sanders in the nomination battle, but the winner may be less important than Wisconsin’s decision to allow a vote at all. Its ability to hold elections during a growing pandemic could have significant implications for incoming primary and even the fall general election.

The chaos on the premiere election battle ground has signaled the lengths until the coronavirus outbreak upended in politics, as Democrats are looking for a candidate to capture President Donald Trump. Democrats have complained that the state risks the health of its citizens by not delaying the election. Republicans have insisted that the election continue as planned.

After several hours of voting, there were signs that the Wisconsin test was not going well.

Milwaukee, the largest city in the state, has operated only five of its 180 traditional polling stations, forced to shrink after hundreds of poll workers retire from health risks. The resulting logjam forced voters to wait together in lines across certain blocks in some cases. Many did not have face covers.

The election complications also had a racial component.

Milwaukee is home to the largest concentration of black voter states, a community more affected than others during the pandemic. A reduced minority turnout would benefit Republicans in a series of state and local elections.

Michael Claus, 66, was among the many voters who risked their health to vote. Claus, who is black, wore a Tuskegee Airmen protective mask and hat.

He said he tried to vote absentee and asked for a ballot in March, but it never came up. His only option was to vote in person. He blamed the Republican-controlled state legislature.

“They could delay the election without a problem,” Claus said. “They’ve decided whether they can suppress the vote in Milwaukee and Madison, where you have a large minority, you can choose people you want to elect. And that’s sad.”

Democrats in and out of Wisconsin have been pushing for the runoff, but Republicans – and the conservative-majority state Supreme Court – will not give up. The battle over whether to delay the election, as more than a dozen states have done, was influenced by a state Supreme Court election also taking place on Tuesday. Lower turnout was deemed to benefit the Conservative candidate.

Trump on Tuesday departed from health experts who urged all Americans to stay home by calling on his supporters to “go out and vote NOW” for the Conservative trial candidate, Daniel Kelly. He later said Democrats are playing politics trying to delay the election.

“As soon as I approved of him, the Wisconsin Democrats said, ‘Oh, let’s move the election two months later,'” Trump said. “Now they’re talking, ‘Oh, security, security.'”

Wisconsin has reported more than 2,500 coronavirus infections and 92 related deaths – 49 of them in Milwaukee County, where the polling lines were longest.

The unprecedented challenge has created chaos scenes across the state – and various health risks for voters and elected officials who have fought to keep polls open.

Robert Forrestal wears a full face chemical shield. Photo / AP

They included Robin Vos, the Republican speaker of the state Assembly, who joined more than 2500 National Guard troops sent to help staff votes. While many voters standing for more than an hour did not have protective gear, Vos wore a face mask, safety glasses, gloves and a full protective gown.

In Madison, city residents set up plexiglass barriers to protect poll workers, and voters were encouraged to bring their own pens to mark the polls.

Andrew Hitt, president of the state GOP, has lowered health concerns, noting that Wisconsin residents still go to the grocery store, the liquor store and even oil stores classified as essential companies.

“This is not New York,” he said.

However, voters said they endured an unusual experience.

Christopher Sullivan, a 35-year-old high school teacher from western Wisconsin, said two police officers were greeting voters outside his Holmen constituency, while two members of the county health department instructed him to wash his hands in an open sunken interior.

In another room, Sullivan was told to take one of the pens on a table spaced 6 inches apart and not return it. He received his ballot with an “old lady in a mask and gloves sitting behind a glass wall”.

“I’ve voted many times in my life (and at this place) and have never experienced anything so nasty,” Sullivan said.

