Covid 19 coronavirus: World Health Organization warns that worse is yet to come

The head of the World Health Organization warned on Monday that “the worst is ahead of us” in the coronavirus outbreak, reviving the alarm, as many countries are facilitating restrictive measures aimed at reducing its spread.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus did not specify why he believes the outbreak, which infected about 2.5 million people and killed more than 166,000, could worsen. He and others, however, have previously pointed to the likely future spread of the disease across Africa, where health systems are much less developed.

“Trust us. The worst is still ahead of us,” Tedros told reporters at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

“Let’s prevent this tragedy. It’s a virus that many people don’t understand yet.”

Some Asian and European governments have gradually eased or begun to relax measures of “confinement” such as quarantines, closure of schools and companies and restrictions on public meetings, citing a decline in the number of cases and deaths of Covid-19.

Tedros and his agency have been in defense after US President Donald Trump – WHO’s single largest donor – last week ordered to stop US funding for the agency, claiming it had bored the early response to the outbreak.

Among other things, Trump has insisted that WHO failed to adequately share “timely and transparent” information about the outbreak after it exploded in China late last year.

Tedros said: “There is no secret in WHO because keeping things confidential or secret is dangerous. It’s a health issue.”

“This virus is dangerous. It bursts into cracks between us when we have differences,” he said.

Tedros said employees of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worked with his agency, suggesting that this is a sign of WHO’s transparency.

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the US contribution to the World Health Organization. Photo by AP / Doug Mills, The New York Times

“Having CDC staff [at WHO] means there’s nothing hidden from the United States from Day One,” Tedros said. “Our CDC colleagues also know that we provide information immediately to anyone.”

In one of his toughest comparisons yet, the head of the health agency also referred to the 1918 pandemic flu more than a century ago, saying the coronavirus had a “very dangerous combination … like the 1918 flu that killed until 100 million people “.

Graffiti on a wall reads “healer won’t save you” as the Covid 19 coronavirus lockup continues in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by AP / Jane Barlow, PA

Tedros called the public enemy No. 1, and said, “We have already warned from day one: This is a devil that everyone must fight.” -AP

