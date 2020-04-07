COVID-19 Could Hurt the National Health Service

Kathy Kleinfeld found patients in her waiting room at Houston’s Re Birth Services on the morning of March 24, when she received an update from her lawyers: Stop what you do, they warn.

The Texas Attorney General issued an evening notice before considering that non-medical use of contraceptives was used and doctors were prevented from producing them during COVID-19. Kleinfeld’s lawyers determined that the operation included “abortion,” which was followed by Kleinfeld’s treatment at the hospital.

Kleinfeld went to each of his patients, one by one, this morning and explained that their appointments must be canceled. “Anger, sadness, anger, sadness, confusion, fear, and depression,” Kleinfeld recalled. She added, “Every woman is ready to continue her decision in whatever way it is necessary.” “Now, at the highest risk of combating health problems with additional health risks.”

But if the decision was a distraction for Kleinfeld’s ill health, Texas’ order was the first sign of an anti-abortion campaign nationwide. On April 7, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Texas’s ban on abortion could stand, potentially causing a petition to the Supreme Court.

The Parenting Plan, which together with the Center for Reproductive Rights and other attorneys has filed a lawsuit on behalf of a group of abortion advocates, said earlier in the day on April 7 that if the Fifth Circuit did not judge. , plans to take the matter to the United States Supreme Court. The group’s president, Alexis McGill Johnson, said on Twitter following a ruling on Tuesday afternoon that they will move forward.

“We will not let this injustice stop. Mcgill Johnson wrote.

The war in Texas is one of the many battles in the country. Other states led by Republicans – Ohio, Texas, Iowa, Alabama and Oklahoma – have taken similar measures to curb abortion for a while during the outbreak of Coronavirus. While all of these are facing challenges in court, more conservative countries are looking into possible extensions.

Birth control advocates are used to fight state laws and court battles to protect abortion rights. But this is different. By using executive orders and other emergency measures, few state governors and state attorneys have failed, at least temporarily, for all but closed legal services. Abortion experts say that these new approaches are likely to have a significant impact, not only on the virus, but on private abortion clinics in the coming months.

Related Articles

“The challenges that the private hospitals and the uninsured patients have had to endure are continuing. Restrictions of unnecessary restrictions on abortion have led to many problems before the epidemic and these barriers are becoming increasingly untenable now, ”said Jay Thibodeau, director of communications for the Center for Abortion party for abortion providers.

Private medical centers offer the largest number of abortions in the United States. They usually have a small staff, run on a budget and always follow new restrictions on how they can provide services to their patients. While the increase in abortion rates in recent years has caused many hospitals around the country to shut down, each state continues to provide single-sex abortion providers. Now the COVID-19 virus is testing this fact.

Dr. Abbey Hardy-Fairbanks, medical director at Emma Goldman Hospital in Iowa City, said it would hurt any small business operating near the wells, ”said Dr. Abbey Hardy-Fairbanks, medical director of Emma Goldman Hospital in Iowa City, said states that prohibit abortion at the time of the disease.

Some of these hospitals receive emergency aid. The abortionists, represented by attorneys and civil rights groups, have sued and received temporary injunctions in the states of Ohio, Alabama and Oklahoma, and reached an agreement with Iowa. They claimed that abortion was a part-time, important health care provider, a position supported by seven consumer organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and gynecology.

But almost all abortionists are banned in Texas, and officials in Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi and West Virginia have questioned whether abortion should be allowed in those states. The other eighteen states have also participated in the briefing supporting Texas in its campaign.

Hundreds of laws banning abortion have passed more than a decade ago, and 2019 has seen a major law try to ban abortion across the country. These laws have devastating consequences. Even in cases where birth attendants do best in court, donors or patients feel the consequences. For example, in 2016, the Supreme Court upheld abortion All Areas of Health v. Vendors, enactment of regulations in HB 2 Texas, which requires all abortion providers to have access to inpatient and outpatient clinics that will form the hospital-level units. But the court ruling is not too late for many providers.

“Of course we saw after HB 2, when half the hospitals were closed, we moved from 42 hospitals to about 21 overnight,” said Dr. Robin Wallace, Southwester’s chief physician at the hospital’s contract, COVID-19, Wallace said. She said: “Not only have they been excluded from health care that they would have access to their state,” she said, “but now they have to comply with this decision. I violated this session.” at home guide to seek an abortion? ”

The Story of Pornography

Italy appears to be Flattening the Curve. What Is Country Really Like?

The new demographic is proud. Can other countries learn from Italy?

In Texas, patients must travel particularly long distances from home. Nearly half of the state’s 254 counties are 100 miles away from a U.S. abortion consultant before the COVID-19 directive, according to the Texas Policy Research Project at the University of Texas at Austin. With all Texas hospitals now restricted to abortion, 94% of the state’s districts are more than 100 miles away from the provider, and nearly half of the suburbs are more than 200 miles away.

And it’s not a big deal for future abortionists, Wallace said. While the Family is planning, the Center for Reproductive Rights and other abortion providers continue to pursue legal action, the current ruling allows Abbott’s injunction to stop abortion, which in the current period remains until April 21. “This amount of time that care cannot be provided can be devastating and will result in the closure of hospitals across the state,” Wallace said.

In Oklahoma, a women’s hospital in Oklahoma was facing a similar situation until April 6 when a judge issued a temporary restraining order on state abortion laws. In the first week of the Oklahoma law on abortion, women agreed to abolish some 160 promises, according to Julie Burkhart, her president and founder. Many of her staff have already started working soon, and she is starting to wonder what would happen if the hospital remained closed for a long time.

Burkart said in an interview on March 31. “During the month I should sit down and make tough decisions.”

The ruling by the Court on April 6th will give women the confidence to start producing some intoxicants, but not all methods are acceptable and the picture may change. Burkhart said on April 6 “We hope the court will suspend the ban so patients are not forced to go to other states to seek an abortion. Take care when travel is dangerous and frustrating.”

COVID-19 raises some concerns for pregnant women, too. In Iowa, where Hardy-Fairbanks said she is pleased that her current contract allows her to make court decisions and provide infants to follow the governor’s instructions, the hospital must cut other options.

“Coronavirus in general has a major impact,” she said. “We have a medical clinic. We are providing prenatal care and wellness visits, and all of these types of visits are certainly not possible for us now because they need to be delayed to allow people to stay at home and save our resources. ”

These restrictions cause controversy for patients who need this care, but volunteers say they make those difficult choices and take COVID-19 measures for themselves before states get involved. “As a family planning expert, we already know that there is good public health. The answer will include some limitations on how other health care systems develop during the crisis,” Wallace said.

Weeks before Texas law stopped providing babies, Wallace said her clinic was in collaboration with local health officials and began screening patients for COVID-19 symptoms, setting them apart and limiting the number of people. in the hospital. All of the abortion consultants who spoke to TIME said earlier they had added these items, as well as other measures including appointment times, cleaning tips and cut off other services.

As abortion providers face a hostile environment, it is not known whether they will be able to access government subsidies as much as other healthcare providers and donors can do. The CARES Act provides for President Trump’s Small Business Administration to restrict adoption to Planned Parenthood, and the final rule includes the Hyde Amendment-like language, which experts say prohibits state and local governments from using. and COVID-19 funds to support abortion services. .

Many service providers have told TIME they are not sure whether they can make their employees pay and be protected at this time. “I have been working in Texas for seven and a half years now and have been exposed to HB 2 floods and other threats to pass time. This is the worst punishment,” Wallace said. “When you make this mandatory, and the public health implications of the unknown about their future, beyond what is happening.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Abigail Abrams at abigail.abrams@time.com.

.