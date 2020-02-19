[covid-19-could-see-up-to-one-hundred,000-malaysians-eliminate-work?-that’s-just-an-estimation,-says-deputy-minister]

Datuk Mahfuz Omar speaks to the reporters at Parliament December 6, 2018. — Photograph by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The determine of nearly 100,000 Malaysians to get rid of careers if the Covid-19 menace persists till close of the calendar year is just an estimation, said Deputy Human Sources Minister Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said the ministry was continue to collecting information and facts is continue to in the midst of studying the result of the Covid-19 scenario on employment in certain sectors.

“We will know the real number after the trade unions offer the full details by way of the Office of Labour (JTK) and primarily based on the Social Protection Organisation’s (Socso) Employment Coverage Procedure (SIP),” he advised reporters through the Human Resources Improvement Fund (HRDF) Chinese New Yr celebration and Clients’ Day listed here these days.

Various newspapers right now reported Malaysian Employers Federation (MEF) govt director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan as saying that up to 100,000 Malaysians could shed their employment this year if the Covid-19 infection were being to persist until calendar year-finish.

Mahfuz reported he had a assembly with tour bus motorists, particularly people who cope with vacationers from China, and they ended up fearful of shedding their income thanks to the present Covid-19 threat.

“Although they are not becoming laid off however, they have not been paid out by their businesses because there is no vacationers in need of their assistance,” he mentioned, introducing that the tourism field is the worst affected by the Covid-19 an infection.

Meanwhile, Mahfuz explained HRDF would produce the Finding out and Schooling Hub (LATiH), an on the internet portal for companies to pick out applicable teaching programmes for their respective company requirements. — Bernama