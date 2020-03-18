Covid-19: Create New Economic Plan | HT Editorial – editorials

Several events have brought together people, communities and countries around the world as a rabid coronavirus (Covid-19). Much is still unknown – how much will spread; as many people candie; when it will go off. But there is one clear, inevitable conclusion. In addition to testing health systems around the world, Covid-19 will seriously contract the global economy. Although the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development has estimated that global growth could fall by 50 basis points, a recession cannot be ruled out. This is bad news for India. Struggling with the economic downturn, the virus will only deepen the crisis.

The roots of economic contraction are simple. There are a number of measures necessary to safeguard the health of citizens – social distance, reduced mobility, work from home mechanisms, closure of public spaces and offices, travel bans or restrictions. But the same measures slow down the economic engine. Public health measures – which, of course, must remain a top priority and must be followed carefully and rigorously – are crippling supply chains and reducing the ability of businesses to act. They also have a direct impact on revenue and demand. The factory product will shrink; retail sales will decline; services will suffer; unemployment will rise; consumption will decrease; some sectors such as aviation, tourism, hospitality will be devastated; trade arrangements will be affected; productivity will decrease; markets will continue to decline; and, if, or when, the disease spreads to rural India, in the case of transmission from the community, agriculture and related activities will be affected.

The problem is global. For example, the United States is preparing for a fiscal stimulus and, even, considering direct remittances. He proposed an incentive package worth $ 850 billion. In India, the problem is particularly acute because a large part of the population operates in the informal economy. Day-care workers have no financial assistance, especially given the weak or non-existent social security network. The government must urgently develop a comprehensive economic contingency plan for coronaviruses – to keep the business sustainable – including tax credits and extending credit repayment deadlines, among other measures; and, if necessary, supporting more marginalized sections of the population to meet their basic livelihood needs. The economy will get worse before it gets better. Be ready.

