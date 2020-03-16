Covid-19: Crisis Will Strengthen Voices Against Globalization – An Analysis

It has become common to suggest that globalization is at a crossroads. From Brexit to the election of President Donald Trump, from the Western run-off against migration to the ever-increasing trade barriers around the world, this period in world politics has been called the era of deglobalization. The high octave optimism of the “end of history” hypothesis has given way to constant pessimism that speaks to the ability of the world to connect. The liberal order of global elites is being called into question as never before, and multilateral institutions are collapsing under the weight of their own contradictions.

The world was in a bending phase even before the threat of coronavirus entered the lexicon and our daily lives. It has been a linear progression since the 2008/09 global financial crisis. Up to the current global economic disruption – all of which has led to questions about the credibility of political and economic elites to ensure effective governance and management of the aspirations of disadvantages. .

Now, as a post-quarantine nation, the proliferation of Covid-19 is challenging the way we are accustomed to living and regulating not only our daily lives, but also the global order. Millions of vulnerabilities are out in the open, and experts don’t seem to have credible answers.

At one point, when it all started, it seemed like a Chinese problem. So much so that the Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, suggested that the virus would “help accelerate” the return of jobs to North America. As the global magnitude of the coronavirus crisis is becoming clearer every day, there is increasing talk of its impact on global supply chains de rigueur, For a global economy already struggling, this shock could take away even the last bits of support to improve the international flow of money, goods and people. While it might be tempting to think about the economic benefits for those countries that might seem less at risk of disruption, this is a chimera that will bring little in the long run.

Although the virus originated in China, generating intense debate about the Chinese governance model, today there are those who see the Coronavirus’s “good side of the Chinese model” in the response of the Communist Party of China and doubt the ability of countries like India to cope with this crisis . The impact on China is enormous, but it still retains the potential to unleash it all. A broader challenge for Beijing comes from the west, which has turned its back on it after supporting its global integration for years. Trump’s high tariff war with China has already ensured that global assembly lines have begun to move away from China. Now, shifting trade and technological separation is setting the stage for a conflict that will involve challenging the foundations of globalization, which we have been accustomed to since the early 1990s.

This crisis will strengthen those who have been critical of the current crisis in the international order and advocate for increasing openness – open markets and open borders. And it will weaken those voices that, despite all the challenges, have continued to advocate globalization. The lasting aversion to globalization will gain further momentum, especially as the costs of global integration seem to rise day by day. There has been a resurgence, especially in the west, where even major political parties have changed their longstanding stance on issues such as trade and migration.

As the world becomes more fragmented, the challenges of reviving support for globalization will only increase. This is a problem for a country like India that has benefited from globalization forces, because the free flow of information, ideas, money, jobs and people has enabled Indians to thrive like never before. But as the global landscape evolves rapidly, Indian policymakers will need to figure out how to take advantage of the emerging opportunities as global supply chains disrupt and build a new trade and investment regime.

Realists have long argued that greater interconnectedness leads to greater vulnerabilities. But this simple lesson has fallen victim to globalizing hyper optimism. As that optimism recedes, the danger is that the lessons learned will end up doing more harm. The obituaries of globalization have been written many times in the past. He will surely survive this latest attack. But a form in which it can withstand and will challenge us to think more creatively about the world we live in and provide adequate policy responses. Some of these thoughts had already begun before the latest danger hit us. Now this trend is very likely to be accelerated.

Harsh V Pant is Professor, King’s College, London, and Director of Studies, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi

The views expressed are personal

.