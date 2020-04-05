COVID-19 Death of Detroit Bus Driver Who Complains Cough Passengers Attract Reaction on Social Media

A bus driver for the DDOT bus lane in Detroit, Michigan poses for portraits while wearing his protective mask on March 24, 2020. – At 12:01 on Tuesday March 24 ,2020 Governor Gretchen Whitmer orders ‘Stay at Home and Stay Safe Ordering’ to slow the spread of Coronavirus (COVID -19) in the entire State of Michigan which now has 1,791 confirmed cases and 24 deaths from the virus. (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP) (Photo by SETH HERALD / AFP via Getty Images)

The death of a Detroit bus driver was reported because of a new coronavirus Wednesday less than two weeks after complaining in the video that a cough passenger reacted on social media.

Before he died, Jason Hargrove, a 50-year-old bus driver, released a Facebook Live video on March 21 stating that a female passenger coughed on a bus containing eight to nine people without shutting his mouth.

“I am angry now because it is not appropriate for me and I try to be the professional they want me to be and I keep my mouth shut. But at some point you have to draw a line and say it is enough,” Hargrove said in the video. “This corona virus (expletive) is real and we are here as public workers who do our work trying to earn an honest living to look after our family.”

“For adults (expletives) in their late fifties, early sixties to stand on the bus (expletives) and cough four and five times without covering your mouth when you know we are in the midst of a crisis (expletives) with this coronavirus “I’m annoyed (expletive) off.”

“To those who are watching, I’m just telling you … this is real. We are here, we move the city back and forth trying to do our work and be professional about what we do. Again, I don’t blame anyone … I blame this woman who stands on the bus (expletive) and coughs. This is her fault. People like her who don’t take (expletive) for real why this (expletive) still exists and is still spreading. “

Hargrove concludes the video tells listeners to stay home. “If you don’t have to go out, don’t go out. If you go out covering your face you put some gloves in your hand. Please.”

News of Hargrove’s death sparked reactions on social media, including the seriousness of the pandemic and the importance of staying at home. Actress Alyssa Milano sent a tweet stating: “Stay home (curse). This man is dead now but his message will save lives. Hope he rests in peace.”

Blogger Perez Hilton reacts in a tweet: “Shut your mouth (expletive) !!! Cough on your elbows or hands !! I’m so annoyed !!!!!! Rest in power, Jason Hargrove. This video is devastating. Https: // youtu. be / KF2vUoH2u6k #Coronavirus # Covid19. “

PBS NewsHour White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor called the news of Hargrove’s death “heartbreaking.”

Michigan Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence tweeted: “We must do more to ensure the health and safety of our important workers during the # COVID19 pandemic. Send my deepest sympathies to Jason Hargrove’s family and friends.”

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said on Thursday that “everyone in America must watch” the Hargrove video. The Mayor said that the city did have all the city buses close the front door and had passengers boarding and disembarking the bus using the back door only, but after that time Hargrove made his video.

“The (Hargrove) language is graphical, but I don’t know how you can watch it and not cry. He knows his life is in danger, even though he will work for citizens every day, by someone who just doesn’t care. Someone who doesn’t take this seriously and now “He left. Every time I see a picture of a group of people still crowding in this city or this country I think of Jason Hargrove on the bus. I think of the police. I think of nurses and doctors in hospitals that will work for you every day,” the mayor said.

“So that you don’t respect the social distance requests that you put on really good people like Jason Hargrove’s life on the phone. I hope that people in this city, people in this country will watch the video and listen to his words because that is the message this country needs to hear. “