COVID-19 deaths approach 10,000 in the United States

Italy’s daily coronavirus deaths have fallen by two weeks, and Spain’s deaths have been reported to have fallen over the last three days, with the situation in two of the most severely affected European countries. Looks like it’s improving.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was at a London hospital for testing on Monday morning after a fever for more than a week following a positive COVID-19 test. However, as CBS News correspondent Charlie Gata reports, authorities say Johnson is still responsible.

Johnson faces severe criticism that his actions against the virus are too slow. Just a month ago, he was still eagerly shaking hands. But now the virus anger has settled in the UK, and the UK is still in its worst three days.

With Johnson in the hospital, the British Foreign Minister was expected to chair a daily crisis briefing on Monday, but Downing Street said that the prime minister was still in relatively good shape and that his affairs will soon be in place. Said it is likely to return to the place.

Queen Elizabeth gives rare public address about coronavirus

The new coronavirus has made Dr. Jag Singh a patient in his hospital. His alarm was heightened when he saw his x-rays of his lungs suffocated with pneumonia and asked his wish for life support while taking him to the intensive care unit of Massachusetts General Hospital. Was.

“I told her I never minded,” said cardiologist Singh, when he offered him the opportunity to test lemdecivir, a potential experimental drug against other coronaviruses.

Coronavirus patients around the world have been rushing to participate in the remedisivir study held in hospitals in the past few weeks.

The interest is so high that the US National Institutes of Health is expanding its research, approaching its initial goal of 440 patients. Gilead Sciences’ pharmaceutical company, based in California, is also rapidly growing its own research.

Trump says 1.67 million Americans tested for coronavirus are marketing drugs to fight disease

In what was seen as a long-awaited inevitable bow, Japanese Prime Minister Abe announced that he would declare a national emergency over the growing outbreak of coronavirus in the country. To take effect on Tuesday, the action will cover most of Japan’s densely populated metropolitan areas-prefectures around Tokyo and Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa. West is Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

The total population of the seven jurisdictions is 55.9 million, accounting for about one in two Japanese residents.

Local governors and the Japan Medical Association have called for closure, and warn that waiting for a surge in cases could lead to a collapse of the national healthcare system.

“ You need your cooperation to prevent an explosive surge, ” Abe said on Monday evening, appealing to residents to calm down and shutting down Japan is much less hassle than a blockade in the United States and Europe Insisted.

Coronavirus cases surge, Tokyo issues home orders

Most of the actions being taken are “requests” for binding. Residents are required to work from home and depart only for essential reasons. Department stores, coffee shops, and retail chains have already begun to close voluntarily in the last few days as the number of incidents in Tokyo continues to increase at an alarming rate.

The protection of Japan’s civil liberties does not allow authorities to impose prison conditions or fines for breaching, so massive peer pressure and the weight of an emergency declaration are being deployed instead.

After more than two weeks in a strictly closed country, King Abdullah II of Jordan urged his minister to consider ways to gradually restore the country’s economy.

“No one in the world has an ideal solution to counter the effects of the coronavirus. To do so, we need to be more flexible and quicker in adapting to change,” said Wang. Has been reported.

The tough and early measures imposed on Jordan seem to be paying off. The Jordanian Ministry of Health has identified only 345 cases in the country, and 110 of those patients have already recovered. Only five deaths associated with COVID-19 have been reported. That number is far below Jordan’s neighbors.

“Protecting Jordan from the pandemic requires a long-term effort,” economic analyst Jawad Abbasi told CBS News.

“For the government to do it effectively, it needs revenue,” he said, calling on Jordan’s leaders to “see this as a marathon rather than as a short sprint.”

Jordan mandates blockade of coronavirus as infection spreads in Middle East

Authorities have said that 14 people had been taken to hospital from a cruise ship anchored in Florida, where the coronavirus was on board, and one of them died. Two deaths were previously reported on a Coral Princess anchored in Saturday in Miami. The ship had over 1,000 passengers and nearly 900 crew members.

Authorities did not immediately disclose whether any of the 14 persons removed for immediate medical treatment had confirmed an association with the coronavirus.

The Princess Cruise line ship has begun disembarking a healthy passenger permitted for Sunday charter flights. The cruise line said it was delayed by policies of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which prevented passengers from being placed on commercial flights.

Anyone with symptoms of the disease or recovering from the disease was kept on board until medically clear.

Get passengers home without quarantine despite worry

The Coronavirus crisis has a negative impact on the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign plan.

However, candidates and their campaign staff are working on ways to communicate a message when large social gatherings are banned. Watch Ed O’Keefe’s complete report in the video below.

2020 Democrats adapt campaign to coronavirus pandemic

President Trump and Vice President Pence expressed optimism on Sunday about the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the number of new cases reported daily in the country seems to be flat.

“The United States will reach a terrible point when it comes to death, but it will be a point where things start to change in a better way,” Trump said.

Trump describes U.S. response to coronavirus as “all-out military operation”

The president said that by Tuesday 3,000 military and public health workers would be stationed throughout the country. He also said that the United States has performed and received more than 1.6 million coronavirus test results, and that the study has increased the potential drugs used to treat the disease.

Mr Trump noted that New Jersey has become a hot zone and mortality in New York has declined.

Please check this out for details.

