Covid-19 deaths rise to 111 in India, 4,281 cases: Ministry of Health – News from India

The number of deaths due to a new coronavirus pandemic has risen to 111, with infections rising to 4,281 in the country on Monday and a record jump of 704 cases in 24 hours, Union Health Ministry data show.

There were 3,851 active Covid-19 cases, with 318 people being cured or discharged and one migrated, the ministry said.

According to data updated at 6 pm, 28 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours – 21 from Maharashtra, two each from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, and one each from Punjab, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the ministry, Maharashtra reported the most deaths from coronaviruses at the age of 45, followed by Gujarat (12), Madhya Pradesh (9), Telangana (7), Delhi (7), Punjab (6) and Tamil Nadu (5). ).

Karnataka reported four deaths, while West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh recorded three deaths each. Two deaths were reported from Jammu, Kashmir and Kerala.

Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana reported the deaths, according to the data.

The total number of cases involves 66 foreign nationals. The number of deaths nationwide on Sunday was 83. However, PTI, based on data reported by states, showed at least 137 deaths nationwide, with confirmed cases reaching 4678.

Of these, 344 were cured and discharged. There has been a deadlock in the Union Health Ministry’s figures regarding the numbers of different countries that officials attribute to procedural delays in assigning cases to specific states to be checked.

According to the ministry, the highest number of confirmed cases is from Maharashtra (748), followed by Tamil Nadu with 571 and Delhi with 523 cases.

The cases in Telangana climbed to 321, in Kerala to 314, in Uttar Pradesh to 305, while the number of cases rose to 274 in Rajasthan.

There are 226 cases in Andhra Pradesh.

Covid-19 cases have climbed to 165 in Madhya Pradesh, 151 in Karnataka, followed by 144 in Gujarat.

Jammu and Kashmir have 109 cases and Haryana 84 cases. West Bengal recorded 80 infections followed by Punjab at 76 years old.

Thirty-two people are infected with Covid-19 in Bihar, while Assam and Uttarakhand each have 26 cases.

Odisha has 21 positive patients, Chandigarh 18, Ladakh 14 and Himachal Pradesh 13 patients.

Ten cases were reported each from the Andaman and Nicaraguan islands and Chhattisgarh. Goa reported seven Covid-19 infections, followed by Puducherry with five cases.

Jharkhand reported four cases and Manipur two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh reported infections.

“The country-wide distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation,” the ministry announced on its website.

