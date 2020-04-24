COVID-19 deaths rose to 1,340 in Quebec at 22,616

MONTHS –

There are currently 1,340 people who died at COVID-19 in Quebec, health officials reported on Friday, according to the state’s official figures reaching 22,616.

That’s about 97 of the 1,243 deaths reported Thursday; COVID-19 cases in Quebec increased by 778 from 21,838 reported a day earlier.

The number of deaths now exceeded the government’s best wishes of 1,263 deaths as of April 30, although it is still far from its worst estimates of 8,860 deaths while April 30th.

There have been 1,460 people being treated for COVID-19 in Quebec hospitals since Thursday, up 49 from 1,411 reported Thursday. Of those in the hospital, 227 were caregivers, up 20 from 207 reported 24 hours earlier.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault has said why advances in the hospital should be made with a view to getting some of the patients who have been hospitalized rather than bring them back to the clinics. long-term care.

The number of people in Quebec who returned from COVID-19 through Friday was 4,724, up 240 from 4,484 publishers a day earlier.

There were 2,776 people waiting for COVID-19 benefits in Quebec on Friday, up 231 from 3,007 reported on Thursday.

Legault spoke again Friday about the slowdown in business.

“We will be living two miles away from other people next month, but we will need a good life to start over. We must start slowly and start again with community life,” he said.

Wearing a mask will also be recommended when people can’t keep away, says Legault.

Former Quebec director of health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, said that the mask was not intended to replace hand washing and affect the community, and the government would have to issue instructions on how to wear, wear, and remove the mask safely.

