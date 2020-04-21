COVID-19 Denier in Ohio has Coronavirus died

A 60-year-old man in Ohio called coronavirus infection A “political ploy” died on COVID-19.

John W. McDaniel died last Wednesday in Columbus – just a month after he shared on Facebook a number of people who have been cleared to stay home. McDaniel, who called the Ohio blockade a “bullshit” faced a positive test for COVID-19 in late March.

“Can anyone say that this COVID19 is a political tactic? Asking friends The sun.

On March 15, he called on Ohio Gov. McDaniel’s Mike DeWine says he no longer has the right to shut down restaurants and restaurants.

“I say it’s out of control,” McDaniel said. “If you are sick with the disease you are not coming out. It should not protect our lives anymore. The fool should stop.”

His social media accounts seem to have slowed down ever since.

Although it is unclear whether or not McDaniel has a number of health conditions that may be critical to the fight against COVID-19, its location notes that McDaniel was diagnosed with cancer in the 80s.

McDaniel, then the president of an industrial company, is survived by his wife and two grown sons.

“You would not have known a more loving and loyal man, father, brother, brother, uncle, and friend.” “Simply put, Johnny McDaniel loves life and loves everything he knows with all his heart.”

Despite the post against McDaniel’s obstruction, his family has called for “everyone to continue socializing to maintain safety.”

McDaniel was the first person in Marion County to die from COVID-19, the Marion Star reports.

Since April 21, the coronavirus has reported 13,725 incidents and Ohio has killed 557, according to The New York Times. Marion County has the highest number of cases in which 2,132 people are infected.

