COVID-19 Europe: Norway’s network of tests keeps the virus spread under control

When Norway confirmed the first case of coronavirus on Feb. 26, the Norwegian Institutes of Health immediately began taking action to dramatically increase the number of tests it could perform.

“Since the outbreak began, there has been a tremendous expansion of testing capabilities,” Didrik Vestrheim, senior consultant at the institute, told The Daily Telegraph.

“At the time we had the first case reported in Norway, the test was already available in labs at major hospitals. Our institute then made guidance and recommendations for PCR diagnostic testing, and it was launched at diagnostic labs across the country. “

The country has since tested 101,986 people for the virus, or 18,996 per million people, compared to a little over 2,250 tests per million people in the U.K.

The country’s massive test capacity may be part of the reason it has been so successful in preventing the virus, with 66 deaths recorded yesterday.

“We are one of the countries that has tested the highest percentage of our population and assumes that more testing, less cases you have in confirmed cases, and lesser denominator cases will affect in estimating mortality, ”Vestrheim said.

He said widespread testing could also make it easier to slow the spread of the disease.

“The more testing, the more people with the mild symptoms you find, and you can also contact the monitoring and quarantine around people with mild cases,” he said. Some 5,208 people were tested positive in Norway, which means less than 5 percent of those who report symptoms and have been tested for the virus.

Reuters photographer Nora Savosnick sat in a chair with a face mask in the kitchen away from her mother, Chava Savosnick, to make sure she was 1 meter away from the others, as Nora completed the 14- quarantine days since arriving from New York, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Oslo, Norway, March 19, 2020.

Nora Savosnick /

Computers

Dag Berild, a medical doctor and associate professor at Oslo University Hospital, argued that low levels of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in Norwegian hospitals could also play a role in lower mortality rates.

“Many of the cases of influenza virus are complicated by bacterial infections, so if the same is the case with coronavirus, then patients in a country with low rates of resistance to bacteria will have a better prognosis. than those in Italy, where they have an awful lot of resistant bacteria, especially in Lombardy, ”he said.

Vestrheim said expanding test capacity in Norway has not been easy. “There was a lack of analytics, for the equipment to do the extraction before the PCR test, for the swabs you used to take the specimens,” he said. “There is also a shortage of protective equipment for health personnel.”

But this is helped by the fact that the country has more than 20 public trials in hospitals, as well as operated by private providers.

“The health service is pretty decentralized because of the geography, so we have diagnostic labs around the country and a great collaborative network with labs,” he said.

As well as testing, Norway has for decades been among the highest number of coughing cases in Europe. This, he said, has made it easy for his institute to roll out tests quickly across the country.

He said: “Little by little. more and more labs have established good quality assurance. “