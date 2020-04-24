Covid-19 exit plan, 1 principle and 2 key concerns – news from India

The center is leaning toward a calibrated exit from the Covid-19 national lock starting May 3, which will strike a balance between ensuring that the pandemic does not flare up and easing restrictions to revive the economy.

As of this week, the government has already eased restrictions in rural areas to allow people to harvest crops and work in a select group of industries with access control and appropriate protocols.

“From May 3, the idea is to expand the list of permitted activities in a way that does not lead to free play for everyone,” a senior government official told Hindustan Times. The basic principle is to adopt a step-by-step approach with constant monitoring, because the Modi government knows that India has a long way to go.

Coronavirus outbreak: Full coverage

“There have been periods in which the global community, including the WHO, has worried about how India will be able to control viral infections and death with armchair experts and strategists anticipating the last-day scenario. We have shown the world by eradicating viruses with strong procedures. We will deal with this in the future, ”said a senior cabinet minister in the Union.

The exit plan is still ongoing and will depend, first of all, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with the chief ministers on April 27. Eventually, the Center will be guided by an analysis of how the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen causing Covid-19 has spread within states, counties, and thousands of deadlock zones across the country reported closer on May 3rd.

Officials affiliated with the authority committees responsible for monitoring the disease and formulating a government response said their main concern at the moment was the spread of disease in metro cities, especially in slum clusters, due to high population density and lack of social distance. .

2 great worries about Covid-19

Almost half of Mumbai’s 930 restrained zones are in slum areas such as Mumbai’s Dharavi, Asia’s largest set of fevers.

4,200 Mumbai cases make up 18 percent of the Covid-19 population; 65 percent of Maharashtra out of 6,400 total.

In Delhi, officials say, the situation seems to be largely under control, except for some pockets where cases have been recorded despite heavy locking.

There are also new hotspots, such as Gujarat’s Surat and Ahmedabad, Telangana Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu Chennai, as well as being closely monitored. On Friday, the government announced it would send central teams to the four cities to take a closer look at the problem.

But a major concern besides Mumbai is West Bengal’s Calcutta, which officials said has viewed the entire disease control exercise from a political prism. That Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, has set up a committee to decide whether death can be attributed to Covid-19, as an indicator of his approach.

A central team that was in Calcutta to speak with state health officials also reported non-cooperation by state authorities and loopholes in state claims. Bengal reported all 500 cases.

The state government insists that it did not report many cases because it was at the beginning of the Covid-19 curve, and only discovered its first case on March 8, but did not test many people. According to the data provided by the state government, Bengal had only conducted 400 tests until four days ago, which had grown to 900 tests.

Testing capacity

Government officials said the decision by the Center to close would have to take into account these facts as well as the ability to test more people, especially since many people were asymptomatically tested for the virus.

The exit lock plan will also take into account the ability to conduct the test.

Indian testing at this point relies on the RT-PCR procedure, the most obvious diagnostic test involving the matching of molecular signatures established by the virus.

For large-scale testing, especially as a monitoring tool, the government favors rapid antibody tests that produce results in minutes, even if they have many imperfections. The government has contracted with Chinese firms to purchase more of these test kits – 6.5 lakh kits were recently purchased – and decided to buy these kits from South Korean manufacturers as well.

Getting out of the lock is complicated

Getting out of the blockade was a difficult part of dealing with Covid-19 for governments around the world.

US President Donald Trump, who has been consistently pushing states to reopen as soon as possible, appears to have taken his stand this week when he disagreed with Georgia’s decision to open a movie theater, nail salon and tattoo parlor.

The World Health Organization said countries should gradually emerge from closure. But it’s not rocket science. Young IAS officers, with only a few years of service, made the same point in a national survey conducted by the government last month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the same point in his interaction with the chief ministers earlier this month.

.